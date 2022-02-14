The president has given up his constitutional oath: to govern for all Mexicans. In the last two and a half weeks he has abandoned the position of Chief Executive to get fully involved in the defense of his son José Ramón, involved in the “gray house” scandal. The mantle of protection is not really for his firstborn, but for himself. It takes many days of mad race to the precipice, because the catastrophic political communication to dispel the scandal of the “grey house”, far from covering with distractions the nodal point of everything, the suspicious opacity with which it handles power, which increasingly takes more evil body of nepotism, influence and corruption, in the collective imagination.

The sum of mistakes is amazing given his haste to avoid that the mud that he said never stain his plumage, seal it with indelible ink. His reasoning, too. On Saturday he reiterated his confidence in finishing his mandate, but it is not understood whether because of the citizen consultation to revoke it -which although it will be carried out, it is almost impossible for it to be negative-, or because he feels that his health is very depleted. In the first case he would not be right. In the second, he has not stopped talking about death after his last cardiac intervention in January, which he said was routine, preceded by a pre-heart attack and a heart attack in the military hospital.

The bulk of his time in these two weeks has been dedicated to preparing with his closest collaborators the strategy to contain and reverse the growing discredit by the “gray house”. The strategy of his spokesman, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, to attack the journalist Carlos Loret, the face of the revelation of the property rented to an oil tanker with business with Pemex to damage his reputation and credibility, erased all limits on Friday, and thousands of people expressed digital repudiation of the president, whom we saw deranged and violating laws seeking the annihilation of Loret to change the conversation.

He had tried days ago with another distraction, “pausing” relations with Spain, another example of how he abandoned the obligation to govern. To cover up a family scandal he created an international crisis. The Spanish foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, asked Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard for explanations about the president’s behavior, warning him that Spanish diplomacy had pride and limits. Ebrard apologized to López Obrador and told him that he was very pressured by the revelations about his son, but Albares replied that he did not justify the attacks on his country at all.

The president’s distraction intersected with a strong warning from the United States government, which, in the voice of the White House representative for climate change, John Kerry, warned him that the electricity reform violated the North American trade agreement, and that going forward would end up in international courts. López Obrador did nothing. Ebrard later proposed preparing a containment strategy, which caused the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, to accuse him of defending the interests of the United States, before a silent president.

López Obrador has stopped everything to paint his war face and fight the great battle for his children, since it is questioned that everything he stigmatizes, he has to spare in his house, and that the perception of corruption in him and his government goes growing, as the latest public polls show. Presidential reactions reflect concern. They have known at the National Palace since August 2020, when the first video of his brother Pío receiving cash appeared, that more than 15 recordings would be on the way, some of which have already appeared on the networks.

The attack on Loret last Friday is a turning point, as it irreversibly exposes López Obrador’s true spirit, and because his real enemies were able to see from which wound he bleeds gushing: the suspicion of a conflict of interest and corruption in the presidential house, that dismantles everything that it claims to be. Shooting the messenger was a strategic mistake. Loret, like others, have carried out journalistic investigations that changed the course of the country, such as having paved the way for López Obrador to become president.

But from what we’re seeing, there are well-funded, well-intelligent groups behind the scenes doing what’s known as opposition research, a tactic used in American politics for nearly half a century, whereby a political team looks for inconsistencies in their opponents, their biggest mistakes, their indiscretions and everything that highlights the weaknesses of the rivals, to be used against them.

Probably the compromising videos and images of the president’s family come largely from these types of groups, and they will not stop. An example of this is the “grey house” episode itself. When the investigation was disseminated, a video of the president’s youngest son dancing in the house’s pool also appeared. In the National Palace they did not notice that they come from two different sources. One is the one that Loret spread, and the other? It was made by someone very close, on a telephone, but how did it reach the public? Did they find him fishing on social networks where the president’s son cohabits? Was it extracted by another route? If the blows hurt him more and more, the path is lit for those who want to derail López Obrador.

Showing so much weakness only allows us to see that from now on the president will spend more time defending himself and saving his reputation and that of his closest family than governing. He could not separate things and the private absorbed the public. We have a president who does not govern, who cannot manage personal adversities, and those that he has to comply with by law as Chief Executive, he has abandoned. He has lost control and doesn’t know how to get it back. Hitting the table and crushing the messenger is not a solution, it is dissolution. His six-year term is over and he will only be able to rescue him if he inverts his priorities.