Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 21:43

The subway workers decided to end the strike on Tuesday night, the 3rd, and refused proposals to carry out a new strike next week. The decision was taken during the category assembly.

Proposals were presented to continue the strike, without interruption, and to end the strike with a new assembly on the 8th or 9th and a strike on the following day. However, these proposals to resume the strike next week were defeated.

The result of the vote was announced shortly after 9pm. There were 2,952 votes, of which 2,331 for ending the strike and 587 for maintaining it. The proposal for a new strike next week was rejected by 1,161 subway workers.

This Tuesday’s unified strike was in protest against the Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) administration’s plan to privatize public companies. The interest in privatizing Metro and CPTM lines, as well as Sabesp, had already been announced by Tarcísio since the election campaign, last year.

The joint 24-hour strike against privatizations called by the employee unions of Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo (Metrô), Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) and Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (Sabesp) affected more than 3 million of people directly or indirectly in Greater São Paulo this Tuesday – the stopped subway lines alone have a daily average of 2.7 million people served.

Unionists claim that handing over the operation to the private system could make services more expensive and of poorer quality. The group cites, as an argument, frequent failures, such as slowdowns and derailments, on lines 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda, both managed by ViaMobilidade. The errors led to an increase in complaints from transport users and even an investigation by the Public Ministry.

This Tuesday morning, in a statement to the press about the strike, governor Tarcísio de Freitas criticized the movement organized by the unions and also praised the work of the concessionaires that operate the lines not affected by the strike. As they are privately managed, the 4-Yellow and 5-Lilac lines of the Metro and the 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda, of CPTM, did not stop their activities due to the strike movement.

Metro lines and metropolitan trains in operation this Tuesday (3):

Subway

– Line 1-Blue: closed

– Line 2-Green: closed

– Line 3-Red: closed

– Line 4-Yellow (ViaQuatro): normal operation

– Line 5-Lilac (Via Mobilidade): normal operation

– Line 15- Silver: closed

Trains

– Line 7-Rubi: from Caieiras to Luz

– Line 8-Diamond (Via Mobilidade): normal operation

– Line 9-Esmeralda (Via Mobilidade): line in operation and section between Pinheiros and Jaguaré operating via single route

– Line 10-Turquoise: closed

– Line 11-Coral: from Guaianases to Luz

– Line 12-Sapphire: closed

– Line 13-Jade: closed