For the last 5 months, subsidy on domestic LPG cylinders has either stopped or is just coming. In such a situation, it is common that the Modi government is ending the subsidy on domestic gas. This discussion has merit because Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest oil marketing company, has stopped providing information about the price of subsidized cylinders on its website. Until a year ago, information was available on his website.

At the same time, there is another reason behind the possibility of this subsidy being discontinued, there were reports in the first term of the Modi government that the government plans to gradually end the subsidy on LPG cylinders, but in this regard, it was asked But Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kept denying this every time. Despite this, during this period subsidized cylinder became expensive by Rs 100 and its price increased from Rs 494.35 to Rs 594.

So what is the truth?

In fact, domestic gas prices have come down so much that even in May, June, July, August and now September this year, customers did not get subsidy. However, in the accounts of some consumers, a nominal subsidy of Rs 27 has been received last month. The subsidy and non-subsidized LPG cylinders have become the same since May this year due to the continuous reduction in subsidy by the government. The government gives the difference between subsidy as subsidy and the price of non-subsidized LPG cylinder. When both cost almost the same, the subsidy is also reduced to zero. That is, if the price of the cylinder without subsidy increases, then subsidy will also start getting.

Subsidy cut continuously for last one year

Due to continuous reduction in subsidy on LPG cylinders in the last one year, the subsidized cylinder has become expensive by Rs 100 and now the subsidy has come down to zero. The market price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in the national capital Delhi in July last year, ie the price of non-subsidized cylinder was Rs 637, which has now come down to Rs 594.

Rate of non-subsidized LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) in last 10 months

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai 1 October 2020 594 620 594 610 1 September 2020 594 620.5 594 610 1 August 2020 594 621 594 610.5 1 July 2020 594 620.5 594 610.5 1 June 2020 593 616 590.5 606.5 May 1, 2020 582 584.5 579 569.5 1 April 2020 744.00 774.5 714.5 761.5 March 1, 2020 806 839.5 776.5 826 February 12, 2020 858.5 896 829.5 881 1 January 2020 714 747 684.5 734

Source: IOC

In July 2019, subsidized LPG cylinder was Rs 494.35 and subsidized cylinder was Rs 637. In October 2019, the subsidized became Rs 517.95 and the non-subsidized was Rs 605. In January this year, the price of subsidized cylinder increased to Rs 535.14 and the price of non-subsidized cylinder to Rs 714. In April, the price of subsidized cylinders rose to Rs 581.57 and the price of non-subsidized to Rs 744.