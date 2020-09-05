Corona is shaking every thing up – is the state now stepping into the auto business? The Greens have a requirement on Angela Merkel. Markus Söder may even have a plan.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning one other auto summit for Tuesday (September eighth).

The event is the Corona disaster, which can also be hit laborious by German automotive producers.

The Greens make a stunning request beforehand – however Markus Söder and Co. are additionally planning a proposal.

Frankfurt am Major – The state as a automotive maker? It can in all probability not end up fairly like this. However the state of affairs within the Corona disaster now not appears utterly absurd: Greens and IG Metall ask earlier than a high-level assembly on the issues of the automotive business State Fundthat invests in troubled corporations.

Auto business in want of Corona: Baerbock makes stunning calls for on Merkel

Greens chairwoman Annalena Baerbock he stated Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung: “Now we have to purchase medium-sized corporations and suppliers time.” Given greater than 800,000 workers within the automotive business “no politician may say: I do not care, allow them to see how they get by”.

Of the IG Metall chairman Jörg Hofmann advocated a state “SME and Transformation Fund” that invests in corporations in want. “If the state takes on a part of the danger, the small and medium-sized firm may present the energy to speculate and innovate,” Hofmann informed the newspaper. Hofmann additionally emphasised that the German auto business doesn’t have to cover from the US producer Tesla when constructing electrical vehicles.

Merkel’s automotive summit: “Are actual” – Decrease Saxony, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are apparently planning their very own proposal

Beforehand had Decrease Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil pronounced for additional assist. “Impetus for demand” continues to be “urgently wanted,” stated the SPD head of presidency Rheinische Put up from Friday. Nonetheless, it’s not a couple of pure re-creation of the Demand for scrapping premiums for older vehicles additionally when shopping for trendy combustion autos. As a result of with this, Markus Söder (CSU) from Bavaria and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) from Baden-Württemberg couldn’t prevail earlier than.

“All three of us are unreactive and know that we won’t simply provide you with the identical concepts once more,” stated Weil. You might be working “on proposals which can be much more convincing than the earlier ones”. Weil, who additionally has the Decrease Saxony state authorities within the presidium of the VW-Supervisory board, not but. Nonetheless, a VW subsidiary had to date even evaded the Corona disaster.

Angela Merkel invitations you to the automotive summit: New calls for from Söder, Weil and Kretschmann?

In business circles one can hear that the three “automotive international locations” with the headquarters of Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler may deliver an prolonged or second financial stimulus bundle into the dialogue. On this respect, it’s a “modification” of the earlier proposals.

This Tuesday, the highest executives of the auto business will meet Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to a different auto summit. (dpa / fn)