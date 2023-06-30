













It is through her Twitter account, @Amouranth, that she spoke about this matter and the reason for her absence. Also for the reason that she could not notify Ibai himself in time.

From before Amouranth commented that she suffers from a condition in her ovaries but in any case she was willing to participate in The Evening of Year 3.

The doctors who were treating her had told her that there were no problems with her participating in his boxing match against Mayichi.

The problem you have seemed not to have progressed very far, and it showed up at a checkup in March. She goes every two weeks for consultation and seemed to be doing well.

But on June 24, she had to go urgently and there they recommended that she withdraw from La Velada del Año 3. In addition to irregular menstruation, she ran the risk of internal bleeding.

This also changed when he will start his treatment, as it was planned for July 3rd but now it will be earlier.

Amouranth tried to contact one of the organizers but he was traveling on a plane and the news of his non-participation reached Ibai late.

not do that. Because if I were to compete while undergoing this treatment, physical activity could result in torsion of my ovaries which could lead to extreme health complications, internal bleeding, or worse. And that was just not something I was able to agree to —Amouranth (@Amouranth) June 27, 2023

Ibai Llanos already came out in defense of Amouranth in one of his videos in Youtube. It is an unfortunate situation but it is understandable that this streamer prioritizes her health.

But this puts Ibai and the organizers in a bind, as they now have no match for Mayichi in the Year 3 Revelry.

So you have to be on the lookout for an announcement. The event will take place on July 1, 2023, so it will be very close to start.

