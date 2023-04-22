













He is not only the creator of Super Mario Bros.but of other beloved franchises of the company such as the cases of donkey kong, Legend of Zelda, Pikmin, starfox and f-zero. His statements were collected by a Japanese media.

In this case we refer to Nihon Keizai Shimbun or Nikkei. On your website commented that ‘No doubt’ that there will be another film based on a Nintendo franchise.

However, he did not elaborate on what it would be. Nor if it would again be in collaboration with Illumination Entertainment, which is responsible for the film of Mario and company.

Now this publisher and developer can take more than one path with its most popular and well-known series.

The post credits scene Super Mario Bros. The Movie suggests that a sequel is on the way, and perhaps that is what Shigeru Miyamoto is alluding to. But surely the fans want something more from Nintendo.

What has been seen so far is that the company is being very cautious when choosing the partners with which it wants to work. He doesn’t want to make the same mistakes he did with the first live-action film of Super Mario Bros.

How much money has Nintendo and Illumination’s Super Mario movie made?

What he will earn at the box office has yet to be counted Super Mario Bros. The Movie on Saturday and Sunday. But according to the Box Office Mojo site, which keeps track, it has generated more than $725 million so far.

This figure is worldwide; of this $376 million corresponds only to the United States, while $349 million is from other countries. This animated film from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment is making history.

It is currently the highest-grossing video game-based film of all time. So much so that he left behind Pokémon: Detective Pikachu with his $449.8 million dollars, and warcraftwith $439 million.

These were the films that had raised the most money in the past. The first tape of sonic the hedgehog made $319.7 million dollars, and the second, Sonic the Hedgehog 2surpassed it by raising $405.4 million.

