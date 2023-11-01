Actresses Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, Original figures from the iconic 2004 film ‘Mean Girls’ or ‘Mean Girls’ in English, reappeared playing their historical characters.

We had to wait 19 years to see the popular girl group made up of Candy Heron, Karen Smith and Gretchen Weiners, respectively. But why did they get together and what did they record?

Has the cast of ‘Mean Girls’ reunited again to film the film’s sequel?

To the sadness of his fans, it was not for that reason. Both Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert They played their characters again for an advertising spot Walmart. They also appeared Daniel Franzese and Rajiy Surendra. The only one absent was Rachel McAdams, antagonist of ‘Mean Girls’.

Fans of the actresses, especially Lohan, burst with excitement and couldn’t believe what they were seeing. It was like a trip to the past, many teleported to their adolescence.

The film ‘Mean Girls’ marked a milestone for the adolescent generation in 2004. Photo capture: ‘Mean Girls’ See also Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul and other celebrities, charged in case linked to cryptocurrencies

What was the video in which the cast of ‘Mean Girls’ appeared about?

The short video, which premiered this Wednesday, November 1, brought us the characters of ‘Mean Girls’ at work at North Shore High School. They have (Candy Heron) is a school counselor, Seyfried (Karen Smith) a weather reporter and Chavert (Gretchen Weiners) an artist mother. This study center has a new group of girls who reign in the hallways.

In some passages of the commercial we will observe scenes from the film that fans will remember with great nostalgia.

What did Lindsay Lohan say about this reunion with her ‘Mean Girls’ castmates?

In an interview with People magazine, actress Lindsay Lohan expressed her happiness at returning to one of her most popular roles: “It was very nice to be together again after all these years. It was great to catch up with everyone”. Chabertfor his part, said that “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay, and it was so much fun to reminisce and be together again.”

What is the movie ‘Mean Girls’ or ‘Mean Girls’ about?

‘Mean Girls’ is considered one of the most iconic comedies of the 21st century. It was released in 2004 and the film is still mentioned in memes, quotes or discussions about school life and relationships between teenagers.

Likewise, the film served as a springboard for the careers of its young stars at the time. Lindsay Lohan was known for her roles in children’s films, but after the premiere of ‘Mean Girls’ she became the leading youth actress in the United States. However, that label was of little use to her because she would later face personal and legal problems that destroyed her acting career.