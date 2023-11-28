Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

The Reichsbürger scene is getting bigger and becoming more organized. Recently there have been raids mainly in southwest Germany. There are reasons for this, says an expert.

Berlin/Stuttgart – The end of the world happened in Swabia. Where a few villages around the city of Nördlingen are located in the Nördlinger Ries today, a huge meteorite crashed to earth 15 million years ago. The impact was heard all over the world. The consequences: The country was literally turned inside out by the impact. As a citizen of the Reich, you could hardly wish for more dramatic symbolism when planning a congress. It is probably no coincidence that the scene recently met in a conference hotel in Wemding, Swabia, on the edge of the meteorite crater, to discuss the reorganization of Germany. The Reichsbürger scene is organizing itself and becoming more professional. It is currently gaining popularity in the southwest of the Republic.

Reich citizen raid: focus on Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria

Shortly after the congress, the police raided houses and apartments in several federal states, most of them in West Germany. The officers found a blank gun, irritant devices and data carriers, which are now being evaluated. Center of the action: Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. In the east, only one object in Brandenburg was examined. Is the scene a West German problem? Extremism expert and sociologist Johannes Kiess from the University of Siegen says: “This is a phenomenon throughout Germany, including in the East.” After all, Reich citizen Peter Fitzek once proclaimed the “Kingdom of Germany” in Saxony-Anhalt, and also in Thuringia and There are always scene meetings in Saxony.

Reich citizens meeting in Wemding, Swabia: The police have recorded the personal details of participants. A few days later there was a nationwide raid. © Jason Cheplyakov/dpa

Esoteric currents and anti-Semitism

But: “In some areas in southern Germany there have been trends that favor this for decades. In Baden-Württemberg there are trends that don’t necessarily fit the image of the idyllic country that we have.” In comparison to the rest of the republic, the state has a large evangelical scene, anthroposophical tendencies and a long tradition of Waldorf education. Pedagogy. Anthroposophy goes back to the Austrian reform educator Rudolf Steiner, who had great influence in the Stuttgart area in the early 20th century and was promoted by industrialists. He developed an esoteric worldview that is also permeated by racism and anti-Semitism.

“All of this encourages lateral thinkers who at least distance themselves from the basic democratic order,” says expert Johannes Kiess. According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, around 23,000 people in Germany could be attributed to the Reichsbürger scene in 2022, a good 4,000 in Baden-Württemberg alone. There is no more in any federal state. Reich citizens doubt the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany and want to create their own state. One in ten of them is considered violent, many of them are right-wing extremists. When people turn to extremist ideologies, a feeling of being “left behind” in structurally weak regions is often given as an explanation. But Baden-Württemberg is one of the federal states with the highest economic power, and that doesn’t fit into the picture. “Reich citizens are not neces