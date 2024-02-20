Blue Cross and Tigers They were involved in a fight at the end of the match on Matchday 7, which left one man expelled from each side, but, above all, a sea of controversy surrounding the Uruguayan coach, Robert Dante Siboldi.
The university strategist was caught on another camera attacking Willer Ditta with a kick, who, by the way, was one of those sent off in the midst of the chaos generated on the field of play.
The images that began to circulate on social networks showed the behavior of Siboldiwho tried to hide among other players of Blue Crossamong which stood out Carlos Rotondiwhom he almost knocked down when he released the kick.
This action, in which you see Robert Dante Siboldi to deliberately and secretly attack Willer Dittahas caused Blue Cross take action on the matter and send the corresponding evidence to the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).
If the claim of Blue Cross proceeds against tiger coach, Siboldi He could have a sanction ready for up to 200 thousand Mexican pesos and a maximum of six games suspended; However, it will hardly reach the maximum punishment indicated in the regulations.
The disciplinary regulations of the FMF indicate in article 23 that the punishment for a coach of a team initiating or participating in a fight It is from one to six games, In addition to being liable to a fine of 700 to 2 thousand Measurement and Update Units (UMAs).
