“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is the new series Amazon-Prime, which will expand the original trilogy based on JRR Tolkien’s novels. The story will be set in the Second Age of the Sun, when these rings were created, and fans of the saga could not be more excited for its premiere.

Despite its successful forecast, the production has not been able to get rid of comparisons with “House of the dragon” and “Game of thrones” days before its release on the streaming platform. In this regard, the showrunner Patrick McKay told The Hollywood Reporter that they also talked a lot about this.

“We don’t think about the show in terms of what genre or others might be available. We think of (Tolkien). His life’s work was to create this world. This is Middle Earth from him, the regions beyond, and we just wanted to stay true to that and forget about what might be happening in another realm somewhere else,” he explained.

“Tolkien’s work is infinitely applicable across cultures and times, and we are very grateful to be able to bring it to life in our time,” he added for the specialized medium.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power revealed 23 new posters for JRR Tolkien fans. Photo: Composite/Amazon Prime Video

What is “The Rings of Power” about?

“The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings.’ During its 8 episodes, we will know the era in which great powers were forged, heroes were put to the test, hope almost died and a terrible villain threatens to cover the entire world in darkness, “says the official synopsis.