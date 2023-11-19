Rigoberto Urán’s novel is being very successful, The country’s viewers closely follow the life of one of the most important cyclists of the last decade in Colombian cycling.

‘Rigo’ has captivated the public and it is one of the most viewed series in Colombia. However, a rumor has been generated in recent days about his possible going off air in December.

According to the information provided by the ‘tiktoker’ @jctelevidentethe transmission of the novel could be suspended in the last month of the year, because in the middle of the Christmas season it may lose the ‘rating’ it has achieved.

Although RCN has not confirmed or denied this information, there is concern among viewers who do not want to miss a single detail of Rigoberto Urán’s life.

The only thing that is clear is that the soap opera is not going to be cancelled, although the option of taking it off the air in December is not entirely ruled out.

Are all the events in the ‘Rigo’ novel real?

The person in charge of writing the novel’s scripts, César Augusto Betancur, revealed in recent days which parts of the series are real and clarified those that are not.

“The initial installment of this story is a book called Rigo, which was written by Andrés López, who is a very good friend, very close to Rigo. It captures very well a universe that matters a lot to me within the history that is Urrao, I am very seduced by village life. Rigo’s experiences there give a color, a special tone to the series, that in the book is well told and exposed and it helped me a lot to build,” he explained in an interview with Vea.

The cyclist's father used to accompany them to training.

And he added: “or I could give you a percentage in this regard because what is fictionalized is a lot, because one’s interest as a librettist is to gain people’s loyalty, to attach them to the story so, to put it to you in a way, one has to poison many things, in the good sense of the word, to make them attractive because we need the viewer to turn to see us. If there are many invented characters. I would think that in real life there are 6 or 7 characters, the others are invented to give it color, rhythm and dynamics And we have to invent for a simple reason and that is that Rigo is paid for the series.”

Finally, he talked about the different ‘personalities’ that ‘Rigo’ can have: “In real life it is like that, there are many Rigos in one… there is a Rigo that Michelle falls in love with, who does it from mischief and is a mountaineer. . There is another Rigo who is from the relationship with his friends, who is a street Rigo… he recycles papers, bottles, jars, cardboard, he sells cell phone minutes, he is the buddy Rigo… there is the Rigo who is fond of sports, gets up early, sacrifices himself and that is a Rigo different from the one in the relationship with his father… There is the Rigo who becomes not a searcher but an entrepreneur, because behind him there is a visionary type for business… I took all those Rigos from the book,” he stated.

