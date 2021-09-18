A new and flashy one biotech startup launched a few days ago, call Colossal, is on a mission for resurrect mammoths, in particular the woolly mammoth, with the ultimate goal of promoting biodiversity and fighting climate change.

The effort got a lot of hype and big-name supporters, but conservation scientists are still quite skeptical.

The science behind Colossal it is in its infancy and is mired in ethical dilemmasFurthermore, society will not resurrect mammoths, which by the way the last time they wandered the Earth was 10,000 years ago, but in reality Colossal’s de-extinction effort aims to create a hybrid between a woolly mammoth and its distant relative (the two share a common ancestor): the Asian elephant, which itself is an endangered species.

Mammoths are a bad choice for de-extinction – a field of research that has taken hold in recent years – and this project could steal the spotlight from more important species conservation efforts.

The pseudo-resurrection of the woolly mammoth is also a risky proposal as a solution to climate changeexperts say, given the short timeframe in which humanity must cut the greenhouse gas emissions that have given Earth fever.

“I guess I confess that the five-year-old in me would just like to see a mammoth. It is simply fascinating from a scientific point of view but if it is called conservation, and if it is called the fight against climate change, that’s when the problems arise.“

he claims Joseph Bennett, an assistant professor at theInstitute of Environmental Sciences and the Department of Biology of Carleton University.

How would the project to “resurrect extinct mammoths” work

Imagine a hairier, fatter elephant with smaller ears and a tall domed head, this is what Colossal could one day create using the CRISPR technology to modify the DNA of an Asian elephant to introduce woolly mammoth traits.

Over the next four years or so, the goal is to produce embryos with those traits based on the work of Harvard geneticist George Church, co-founder of the company. To create the embryo, they might collect eggs from an elephant or try making stem cells using elephant tissue. Colossal also wants to create an artificial uterus to carry the embryo, which would take about two years to develop into a 200-pound fetus.

Church and his team of researchers have been working towards this goal for about a decade and in 2017 they said it was only a couple of years away from the creation of the embryo but, until now, Church’s team lacked the funds to accomplish that, according to Colossal co-founder and CEO and tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm.

Colossal’s investors, which include private equity firms and self-help guru Tony Robbins, will infuse the project with $ 15 million. This builds on a previous $ 100,000 contribution from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel that the Church team received prior to the founding of Colossal.

If all of this funding ultimately results in a true Asian elephant-mammoth hybrid, there will still be plenty of ecological and ethical issues to contend with. Colossal calls itself an effort to address biodiversity loss.

Earth is likely losing a species or more per day, according to Bennett. There is evidence of an ongoing mass extinction that has not been seen on Earth for millions of years. When it comes to protecting biodiversity on our planet, the resurrection of a prehistoric creature is at the bottom of the list of priorities.

“Even within the endangered species that we want to avoid becoming extinct, we must prioritize which are the winners and losers”

says Ginger Allington, a landscape ecologist and assistant professor at George Washington University.

Funding de-extinction could damage other conservation efforts by diverting limited resources, Bennett’s previous research found. Spending the same amount of money on traditional conservation efforts could save up to eight times more species than if the money were to be spent on de-extinction. The Asian elephant itself may need help; its number has halved in the last three generations.

Lamm believes Colossal’s work could benefit elephants and draw more attention to other conservation efforts.

“We are trying to make sure we do this in the most transparent and ethical way possible. We are very confident about what we can do to help the elephant lineage… For us it is about providing the species with additional tools to survive ”.

An elephant with gigantic traits would be better able to survive the cold temperatures of the Arctic, away from the urbanization that threatens its species, he says.

But the home of Asian elephants is tropical South and Southeast Asia. They are also highly intelligent and sociable animals that form close-knit groups.

“They have a culture”

says Bennett. All of this raises “important” ethical questions for Bennett as to whether a mammoth-elephant hybrid would be capable of behaviorally managing transplanting to a new home that is very different from where elephant species currently live.

Even a full-fledged woolly mammoth may have a hard time adapting to the Arctic as it is today.

“If I were to take a piece from an entire system like a Model T, say a piston, and I had to wait even 100 years and then try to integrate it into a Tesla, this wouldn’t fit because the rest of the system has completely shifted and changed. radically “

says Douglas McCauley, an ecologist and associate professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Colossal thinks animals could essentially redesign ecosystems, turning mossy tundra into grasslands that once thrived with the help of mammoths 10,000 years ago.

Without mammoths, the grasslands they roamed in were slowly replaced by moss and trees. This poses problems for the planet because snow-covered grasslands in the Arctic reflect the sun’s radiation better than darker bushes or woods. Bringing back the herds could theoretically reverse this trend.

Hybrid animals could also help prevent permafrost (frozen soil year round) from melting, which releases old reserves of carbon dioxide that warms the planet. A father-son couple of ecologists in Russia tried to use bison, reindeer and other animals to achieve something similar in Siberia in a place called “Pleistocene Park”.

The hope is that the animals, perhaps one day with the help of elephant-mammoth hybrids, will trample the snow and make it easier for the ground to freeze.

But for Colossal to achieve its goals, it would need to make sure there are enough animals to do the work that mammoths once did. Otherwise, the animal could become a kind of “eco-zombie” that does not participate as meaningfully in its ecosystem as it once did, as McCauley and other authors describe in their 2017 article on prioritizing species for conservation efforts. de-extinction.

The choice of animals that have recently become extinct or are on the verge of extinction are better candidates, the document says. They should also be species that perform a unique function or job in its ecosystem and that can bounce back in numbers large enough to be able to do that job effectively.

A promising path for de-extinction research is research into breeding corals that are more resistant to a warming world, potentially saving them from extinction. It’s an effort that could support fishing and protect coastal communities around the world from storm surges.

Unless greenhouse gas emissions hit net zero by mid-century, the planet is on track to reach a level of global warming that will essentially wipe out the world’s coral reefs.

There are other problems that could prevent the grasslands from returning. The pH of the soil has become more acidic. There is also a risk that new animals may disturb the soil too much, exposing the permafrost to faster melting.

Whether animals protect or disrupt existing permafrost depends in part on their behavior, which is still a big unknown at this point, as they don’t exist.

“Scaling the effect from the small herd scale to the entire permafrost zone that impacts the climate also looks futuristic rather than something that can help at any time, even if it helps at all”

says Ted Schuur, a professor of regent ecosystem ecology at Northern State University, South Dakota.

While everything will go as planned for Colossal, Lamm thinks it will take about six years to give birth to a hybrid calf. Then it would take another fourteen years or so for their first animal to be large enough to reproduce.

From there, efforts would have to increase enormously to have a significant effect on the amount of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. But even that best-case scenario comes too late for urgent climate goals. It’s not early enough to help save coral reefs, which will need global emissions to halve by the end of the decade if they are to survive.

To tackle the climate crisis, the world needs deep and immediate cuts in greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels. Climate action should focus on addressing the pollution that is at the root of the climate crisis, Bennett says, and not on projects that have a massive profile and uncertain impact.

“My big concern with these things is that investors will try to offset their climate footprint, and they will look for things to do and someone will look at something like this and say, ‘Oh, that’s great'” “It’s a highly, highly risky prospect.” .

says Bennett.

