Since 2019, relations between the United States and Venezuela have reached their worst moment. With the recognition of Juan Guaidó as interim president, after swearing himself in in a public square in Caracas, the government of Nicolás Maduro broke relations and expelled ambassador James Storywho since then exercised functions in Bogotá.

While in Colombia, Story was appointed ambassador, since in Venezuela he was in charge of business, as relations had been maintained. His predecessor, Todd Robinson, and the head of the Embassy’s political section, Bryan Naranjo, they had been expelled by Maduro in May 2018.

“I have declared persona non grata and announced his retirement in 48 hours, of the charge d’affaires of the United States of America, Mr. Todd Robinson and the head of the political section Bryan Naranjo. D.They must leave the country in 48 hours, in protest and in defense of the dignity of the Venezuelan homeland”, Maduro said from the National Electoral Council a few days after winning his presidential election.

The expulsion occurred two days after the presidential elections on May 20, for which reason the Venezuelan president considered that Washington was seeking to discredit the elections and accused Robinson and Naranjo of meddling in politics to operate against him.

Now Story will be replaced by Francisco “Paco” Palmieri, who will immediately take over as Chief of Mission. “The manager Palmieri will also continue to serve as Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Bogotá,” the US embassy explained in a press release.

Sources in Washington had already confirmed to this newspaper a few days ago Story’s departure and his exchange for Palmieri. According to sources, James Story was already on the way out as he had been in charge of that portfolio since 2018.

But there are questions about how this substitution can help or not in the restoration of relations between both countries, especially since the United States pressures Caracas to sit down with the opposition, a group that has been sheltered by Washington and accused of its closeness to Story.

Since the Maduro administration, Story has been accused of participating in conspiracies, attacking the Venezuelan political dialogue table and more recently of “buying” Juan Guaidó’s ticket to leave Bogotá for Miami.

However, for Theodore Kahn, associate director of Control Risks, Story’s departure does not mean -for the moment- a rapprochement between the two countries.

“It does not necessarily mark a change in the position of the United States and I think we are still far from a scenario in which Washington recognizes Maduro and reestablishes full diplomatic relations,” Kahn told EL TIEMPO.

Kahn clarifies that what has been clearly seen is that the United States has been open to negotiations with the Maduro government “seeking compromises regarding the electoral process in Venezuela in 2024 in exchange for new relaxations of the sanctions” and that in addition the arrival de Palmieri would come to maintain this position.

Palmieri, who has never held ambassadorial rank in his diplomatic career, would have to be nominated by Joe Biden and then confirmed by the Senate.

For Jesús Mazzei, a diplomat and expert in foreign relations and international affairs, it is likely that con the arrival of Palmieri, support for the opposition is less visible, especially since Story “is from the Trump era”, which means a firmer position compared to the one Biden has had with Venezuela.

Mazzei also considers that the fact of seeing an opposition that has different groups but seems to be recomposing itself means that support for the moment is not so strong.

In the future outlook, “most likely it is that this dynamic of seeking agreements that allow the United States to get a little closer to Venezuela will continue in the remainder of this year,” according to Kahn’s estimates, considering that no change can be expected. dramatic in which the United States lifts the sanctions on Maduro.

“In addition, if there is no progress within 12 months, it is possible that the Biden administration loses interest and there is a new freeze,” says Kahn, referring to Venezuela.

