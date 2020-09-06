Jean-Hervé Lorenzi, president of the Circle of economists, during the debate on the recovery plan, September 6, 2020 (RADIO FRANCE)

With its recovery plan of 100 billion euros deployed over the next two years, the government wants to go beyond the mere rebound of the economy anemic by the health crisis. Matignon’s objective is to prepare France for 2030.

Is the response to the crisis sufficient? Shouldn’t we bet bigger immediately? What counterparts to avoid windfall effects on businesses, and on the part of Brussels?



Should we reopen the debate on working time?

The sea serpent came out during the bosses’ re-entry university, at the end of August: the president of MEDEF Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux reiterated his call after having already aroused an outcry during confinement. The boss of employers believes that this subject can be put back on the table when negotiations on the reform of workers resume. pensions.

Is it realistic in the current context? And is this debate useful or unnecessary?

The guests :

Jean-Hervé Lorenzi, president of the Circle of Economists, and Denis Ferrand, Managing Director of the Rexecode conjuncture institute.

