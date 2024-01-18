Legal advice

a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader in which he said: When I signed the employment contract in a private entity, the employer promised me that he would increase my salary later, and he also promised that he would give me financial compensation for “Overtime,” without proving this in the employment contract, and until this moment, after five years have passed. For years, none of these promises were fulfilled.

Do I have the legal right to demand a salary increase and compensation for working overtime?



the answer :

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that the legal rights regarding the salary increase are based on what is fixed in the employment contract, because the effect of the job offer ends with the conclusion and signing of the employment contract, and it is assumed that the reader has signed more than one employment contract during the past five years during his period of service with The employer, however, did not guarantee any salary increase in any of these contracts, but he signed it, and therefore the value of the salary is determined by what is fixed in the contract. As for the salary increase, the reader can request it amicably during the validity of the contract, and upon renewing the contract, he has to adhere to the salary increase and only sign If this increase is proven, but in the event of rejection, there are two things to do: not renewing and leaving the job, or renewing with the same salary.

As for the overtime allowance, you have the right to claim it if it is proven that you were assigned to work during times other than the specified working hours, holidays, and vacations, whether weekly or holidays and official events, and that you actually worked during those times, specifying the number of hours and vacation days that you worked to determine the value of the allowance. about her

