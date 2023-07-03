Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

A player from FSV Wacker 03 Gotha receives the red card and then attacks the referee. © Imago/Bild13 (archive photo)

Crime scene soccer field. A 15-year-old dies at an amateur tournament in Frankfurt. The tip of the eisberg? Games are canceled every weekend.

Frankfurt – Silke Sinning, Vice President of the Hessian Football Association, is “very shocked” by the events in Frankfurt. An opponent had beaten a youth to death. Sinning speaks of an isolated case, but at the same time observes an increase in violence. The actual attacks are in the per thousand range, but “it’s frightening that the intensity has increased.” How serious is the issue of violence on Germany’s football pitches?

Violence in German football: Abandoned games at a record high

Since 2014, the German Football Association has been collecting an “amateur football situation” based on the referees’ online reports. After each refereeed game, they should state whether there were any special incidents. In the current report, the DFB sums up: “Never before have so many games had to be canceled in one season.” Specifically, the DFB registered 5,582 incidents, of which 3,544 were acts of violence and 2,389 were discrimination. Of the more than 1.2 million reported amateur games, 911 and thus 0.075 percent were canceled due to violence or discrimination – or in other words: every 1339th game. In previous years (before Corona), this proportion was 0.05 percent.

It is not clear from the data how these figures are distributed among the respective national associations. On request from IPPEN.MEDIA only eight of the 21 associations replied. All call lower numbers than the DFB average. The information from the associations on dropouts ranges from 0.02 percent (Saxony) to 0.06 percent (Lower Saxony, Baden Football Association). Overall, the figures from the state associations do not indicate an exorbitant increase in violence. But: “No matter how small the percentage of incidents, it in no way puts the suffering of those affected into perspective,” says Frank Schmidt, Vice President of the Lower Saxony Football Association. Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA says.

After death on the Frankfurt soccer field: the true extent of the violence is much greater?

But how valid are the DFB numbers? Tübingen University professor Thaya Vester researches violence in amateur football and advises the DFB on interpreting the data. The reverse conclusion that more than 99 percent of the games run smoothly is not possible, she warns. The game report is reported “by no means in all games”. After IPP-Information was only reported for 83.8 percent of the games. In a recent study, Vester comes to the conclusion that violence is increasing.

The aggression does not only come from players, but also increasingly from spectators. In Brandenburg, for example, there were two incidents of spectator aggression in 2019, and there are 22 in the current season, as the association reports on request. The referees would often refrain from reporting “due to the large number of incidents”, says Vester.

In the game between FSV Münster and TV Semd in 2019, the referee was attacked. A player was sent off with yellow-red – then he knocked the referee unconscious. © private

Violence on amateur pitches is increasing: “The bad mood doesn’t stop at football either”

Vester knows how badly the referees are now affected. In the past ten years, she has conducted surveys among referees in Baden-Württemberg. The result: “The referees feel increasingly insecure over the years, think about retiring more often and feel they don’t get enough support from the association.” Especially in the lower leagues, referees become targets. There they lead the game alone, without a linesman.

Where does the aggression come from? “We are living in particularly troubled times, in which many people are struggling with worries and hardships,” sums up Vester. “This bad mood doesn’t stop at football and seems to be venting here in particular.” (as)