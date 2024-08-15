Home policy

From: Michael Kister

Press Split

Ukrainian brigades advance on Kursk. Putin plays down the issue, but the Russian population is seething. Is this their moment of awakening?

Kursk – Vladimir Putin is silent, but what are his people doing? It has now been nine days since Ukrainian troops crossed the border into the Russian region of Kursk. According to the British Guardian 14 Brigades of the Army of Volodymyr Zelenskyseveral thousand Ukrainians with tanks and artillery, are advancing on Russian soil. However, the closer they get to the city of Kursk, the slower their advance becomes, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Putin made one statement, on August 12. He cut off the governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Smirnov, when he began to speak in detail about the enemy invasion. He would rather hear about the relief efforts, Putin said.

One of Kiev’s goals, Western media and Putin agree, is to achieve a better negotiating position in future talks to end the war. President Zelensky said on Sunday that the attack was intended to “put pressure on the aggressor Russia” and “expand the war to the aggressor’s territory.” His counterpart in the Kremlin replied on Monday that it was “obvious that the enemy will continue to try to destabilize the situation in the border zone in order to destabilize the internal political situation in our country.” But this approach has not been successful. Really?

President Putin only wants to hear from his top officials what fits into his propaganda model. This also applies to the Ukrainian Kursk offensive. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

Putin’s Fear: Does the Kursk Invasion Show the Russian People That They Are at War?

“He wants to stop anything that could increase the level of concern in Russian society,” Olga Vlasova, an expert on Russian state propaganda at the King’s Russia Institute in London, told the GuardianThis means that Putin is in Ukraine War has been largely successful so far, because it builds on 20 years of work to “prevent people from thinking about politics,” said Vlasova.

It is up for debate whether this is the moment when the Russian population is waking up and becoming more widely aware that their country is at war. Putin is trying to show leadership and downplay the gravity of the Ukrainian invasion – a word he did not use on Monday. The Kremlin’s propaganda organs mainly reported on “people helping each other, talking about civilians who had to leave their homes and about the money they received from the state,” Russia expert Vlasova summarized.

The Ukrainian invasion as the “first day of war” for ordinary Russians

The Moscow daily newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta focused on the suffering of the civilian population when she wrote that more than 16 percent of the population would be evacuated from the Kursk region. A total of 190,000 Russians are to be brought to safety in the largest evacuation since the Second World War.

Yekaterina Dunzowa, a Russian opposition politician, spoke to one of them and told the New York Times of it. According to Dunzowa, the refugee stated that she had been in the emergency accommodation in a Kursk student dormitory since “the first day of the war.” What she meant by that was the beginning of the Ukrainian invasion last week. “Before that, we lived our lives,” she continued, according to Dunzowa.

A new danger for the Putin system: The “point of no return” has been passed

And these words came from the mouth of a woman who lived on the border of Russia-invaded Ukraine during two years of war. An opinion piece by Oleg Karpovich, the vice-rector of the Russian Academy of Diplomacy, in the newspaper Izvestia there.

“The state and society must unite to the greatest extent possible and abandon unnecessary sentimentality,” wrote Karpovich. Instead of complaining, we must “bite the bullet” and “adapt to the changed reality,” because “both the economy and the café society must accept that we have passed the ‘point of no return,'” the civil servant continued.

This could be aimed at the apathetic majority of the Russian population, whose attitude was described by Russian pollster Denis Volkov of the independent Levada Center as “learned indifference.” They passively and automatically support what the regime does while waiting for the inconveniences to end. The regime wants to reassure these people by telling them that “the sanctions are not working, the Western countries are suffering, there is no war,” said propaganda researcher Vlasova. “The message is that normal life goes on.”

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Ukraine seeks to win over Russia’s apathetic majority

In contrast to Russia, Ukraine wants to show that it treats civilians in occupied territories well. Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, announced on Wednesday that she would set up a “security zone” in the Kursk region to protect her own borders. Russian civilians in this zone would be protected by international humanitarian law, she wrote on Telegram. Humanitarian corridors should enable their evacuation both to Russia and to Ukraine. International humanitarian organizations would be allowed into the zone.

Whether this is enough to change the mood in Russia remains questionable. As a mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin rebelled in June 2023, a column of armed men marched against Moscow, along the way the population sympathized with the wagner-chief. Nevertheless, the coup passed, the apathy of Russian citizens did not change, and Prigozhin fell from the sky in a burning plane some time later. Pollster Volkov’s indifferent majority did not speak. Whether they will this time remains to be seen.

However, the time factor could be crucial, analyzes Steve Rosenberg, long-time Russia correspondent for BBCBecause the longer the water boils in the pot, the more likely the lid will fly off. Putin should therefore turn off the stove as quickly as possible. (Michael Kister)