Masks, along with the vaccine, are the most important defense against the coronavirus. In a phase of growth of infections it is essential to always use it. Advantages and limitations of FFp2

The Administrative Court of Paris has suspended the order that requires the use of the mask outdoors and in Great Britain the entire anti-Covid plan will be reviewed. In Italy, the mask is also mandatory on the street. When can the measure be relaxed?



We know that the risk of contagion outdoors is low, but only if interpersonal distance is respected. In the event of a gathering, the probability of transmission increases, in the presence of positives. “The mask is, together with the vaccine, the main tool we have to defend ourselves from the virus – he says Carlo Federico Perno, director of the Microbiology Unit at the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome -, it is essential to continue to use it correctly. The question we can ask ourselves is: if I am walking alone or with family members, is it useful to keep my mouth and nose covered? Medically, the answer is no. Even if you met an infected person on the street, without stopping to talk, the viral particles emitted would dilute quickly in space. It is the opposite of what happens in a closed place, where every exhalation of the subject with Sars-CoV-2 corresponds to an increased presence of the virus in the air and a high risk of contagion for all other people “.

The Omicron variant has reached an 80% spread and is much more contagious than Delta. Is the use of FFp2 recommended at this stage?



The surgical mask protects well “outgoing”, that is our neighbor, while the FFp2 is also an excellent defense “in”, that is, for the wearer. “In a time of high infections, FFp2 represents greater protection – he underlines Paolo Bonanni, full professor of Hygiene at the University of Florence -, but if everyone wears the surgery correctly, there are no big risks. After exceeding the peak, expected in the coming weeks, I would consider it reasonable to remove the obligation to wear a mask outdoors, except in crowded situations ».

FFp2 are mandatory on public transport, in cinemas and theaters, in stadiums. How much do those who do not respect the norm risk in terms of health?



An international study (in which the University of Padua participated) measured risk patterns, with and without masks. The droplets of saliva emitted by an infected person who is speaking, say the authors, can travel for just over a meter, while if the subject sneezes they reach up to 7 meters. There is no “universal” safety distance: environmental conditions, viral load and the type of respiratory event all affect. For example, a cough causes a high probability of contagion within 2 meters (for those who do not wear a mask), which becomes 3 if the humidity level is high. On the contrary, with surgery and even more so with FFp2, the chances of infection become negligible already at short distances (about one meter). «The only limit of FFp2 is to reduce the quantity of oxygen inspired – concludes Perno -. If this proves a problem, rather than moving it or taking it off often to breathe, it is better to wear a surgical one making it adhere well to the face ».