While Spain contemplates the closure of its nuclear plants, the use of advanced nuclear technology is postulated in other countries as a sustainable solution to the rise of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, that, with high energy consumption, demand a substantial increase in electricity.

In 2022, the data centers consumed about 460 theravats of electricity (TWH), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which states that, by 2026, that figure could ascend to more than 1,000 STH, that is, More than a third of the total electricity generated by the world’s nuclear power plants in a year and that is equivalent, approximately, to the electrical consumption of Japan.

SMR characteristics

To face this increasing demand for energy, governments and the private sector bet on small modular reactors (SMR), which are advanced and safer nuclear reactors, smaller, smaller with respect to traditional nuclear and with factory , which saves costs and construction time.

With a capacity of 300 megawatts of power, Faced with the 1,000 megawatts of a traditional plant, small nuclear reactors can also serve as a complement to renewable energy sources and thus reduce the dependence of fossil fuels, according to data from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In addition, these nuclear modules can contribute to decarbonize the heavy industry thanks to its ability to be very close to the source of demandso they can be installed in remote areas that lack network infrastructure.

SMRs have few fuel needs and, while conventional nuclear plants can have a recharge interval of 1 to 2 years, SMR -based nuclear need to recharge fuel less frequently, every 3 to 7 years.

Global expansion SMR technology

Worldwide, the deployment of these nuclear modules to meet the growing demand for electricity from technology companies is distributed throughout numerous countries, now IAEA counts between 80 and 100 SMR projects at different levels of maturity.

In Argentina, France, Canada, China, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia there are modular construction reactors or licensing concession; Although the United States and China have the lead.

On the other hand, Estonia, Ghana, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Poland Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia study the potential of the SMR and the possibility of adding it to their energy mix; While in Italy, the government proposes to carry out a study for the conversion of nuclear, with SMR as reference technology.

In Europe, the European Commission has launched a new European industrial alliance for small modular reactors, which will accelerate its deployment from 2030 to promote the industrial competitiveness of The EU complying with the strictest nuclear safety and environmental sustainability standards.

Large technology companies

In two years, data centers, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies will multiply by two their electricity consumption according to the IEA, which emphas double between 2017 and 2021.

In the specific case of Amazon, and before future projects to create megaprojects of new data centers, It foresees an investment of around 500 million dollars in the development of SMR of 320 megawatts, With the possibility of increasing 960 megawatts, which would supply more than 770,000 households in the United States.

For its part Google will build seven reactors that will supply electricity for AI with a view to having them operations by 2030; While Microsoft plans, among its most immediate plans, to reopen a closed nuclear power plant since 20219.

As for cryptocurrency mining centers, today the symbiosis between nuclear and crypto mining is qualified by companies in the sector as a safe, efficient and environmental alternative to the environment against traditional energy.