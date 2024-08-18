What is the Nio EL8?

If you’ve brought four adorable carbon footprints into the world and you’re thinking about what greenwashing by buying a large electric SUV – and a Kia EV9 is too little for you – then this could be an option. With this SUV, the Chinese Nio wants to win the hearts of people who would normally choose a Range Rover, but are disappointed that the English brand does not yet have any electric SUVs. It should also be an alternative to the Volvo EX90 or the Mercedes EQS SUV.

What’s new about this Nio EL8?

If you’re thinking: hey, it looks like that other SUV whose name I can’t remember, then you’re right. From the front, it looks exactly like the slightly smaller Nio EL7. You can also see it as a stretched version of that EL7. Funnily enough, Nio also chose to make the EL8 slightly narrower than the EL7. That’s also why there are only two seats in the middle row instead of a back seat. This is a car for six people, not seven.

How does the Nio EL8 drive?

The Nio EL8 is supposed to be a ‘premium’ SUV. To emphasize this a bit, Nio (like Porsche) mounts air suspension with two chambers. In theory, this means that one chamber absorbs the short bumps well, while the other is intended for the big bumps. And certainly if you just drive quietly on good roads, the car is very pleasantly suspended.

But it is precisely those short bumps that it picks up less well. A kind of vibration then goes through the entire carriage. Certainly on a cobblestone road it is still quite unpleasant. The water in our drinking bottle does its best Jurassic Park-imitation. It could still be something Nio will fix with a software update, but for now the chassis does not reach the refinement of, for example, a Range Rover.

And what else?

The Nio EL8 steers effortlessly, the seats are more than fine and no one will have anything to complain about the seat massage in the first two rows. And objectively there is nothing to criticize about the interior: the finish is neat and the materials are nice. Only we find it a bit bare, since there are almost no buttons. Not even for the mirrors.

Such a minimalist interior can of course be to your taste, but brands like Volvo and Tesla also keep the interior bare for budget reasons. And especially with an SUV that wants to profile itself as premium, we would like to have a few more bells and whistles. For example, an elegant knob for the volume or a nice clock somewhere.

That’s also a bit of the problem with the Nio EL8: nice thing, drives well and is more than fast enough (although it’s not the most economical of the EVs), but we don’t quite see why you would spend your 90,900 euros on this. A Kia EV9 may feel less ‘high-end’, but it does cost a nice 23,000 euros less. And it doesn’t feel that much less special either. We have to say that a Volvo EX90 is also quite bare on the inside. A Mercedes EQS SUV is 35,000 euros more expensive than the Nio.

What are the major drawbacks?

You can tell from some things that Nio ‘has not been in the business that long’. For example, since the previous update you can adjust the volume of the indicator; other brands have one setting and that is ‘just fine’. When you indicate the direction, the camera image of your blind spot appears on the right of the middle screen. Very handy, but also when you turn left, you have to look right. Moreover, you can no longer see your navigation – very annoying at junctions.

These are also things that Nio may still adjust in updates. The brand listens extremely well to customer feedback and is not afraid to change things. But in 2024 you should know: never buy software (and in this case the hardware around it) based on possible updates. Only rely on what it can do now.

Any further details?

The Nio EL8 didn’t feel like it had 654bhp, but we later learned that the car holds back a lot in Comfort mode, even when you bury the pedal in the carpet. Only in Fastest mode (or by pressing the two outer buttons on the steering wheel at the same time) do you get the full power, and a 0-100 time of 4.1 seconds.

So, should you buy the Nio EL8?

We asked voice assistant Nomi in the Nio EL8 which car we should choose if we were looking for a large SUV with three rows of seats. Her answer was that we should go to the Toyota or Honda dealer. We thought that was funny. In all seriousness: we can think of few reasons why you really shouldn’t take this car. But also not very many why it has to be the Nio EL8. And to spend almost a ton on it…

