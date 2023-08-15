Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

The Greens and the Ministry of Finance have been arguing for a long time about the financing of basic child security. Now the talk is of “good conversations”.

Berlin – The parliamentary session starts again in September. The traffic light coalition has a mountain of decisions to make. Where something had to be decided, disputes between the SPD, Greens and FDP were not long in coming. In the end, it’s often about the money.

Dispute over money in the traffic light coalition: how much for basic child security?

How should Germany deal with the tense economic situation, the outflow of capital and the decreasing willingness of private companies to invest? The federal budget needs to be distributed and spent in a well-considered manner, and the FDP, which is responsible for the Ministry of Finance with its party leader Christian Lindner, decides on this. The finance minister keeps getting into arguments with the Greens. Just recently, the Greens demanded from Lindner subsidies for the construction industry amounting to 30 billion euros to support social housing and energy-efficient building renovation.

Another topic of the Greens is basic child security. The traffic light has been arguing for a long time about the equipment of the heart project of Green Minister Lisa Paus. The reform envisages a future combination of child benefit, child supplement for low-income families and the standard children’s rate in the citizen benefit to a joint benefit.

The basic child security could be a protracted issue of traffic lights. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

At the weekend, representatives of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) and the social association VdK intervened and demanded 24 billion euros for basic child security. “I think that’s a good financial framework to implement a real basic child security system,” association president Verena Bentele dem Editorial Network Germany (RND) on Saturday (12 August). To finance this, she suggested taxing large fortunes and inheritances more heavily. Bentele also called for an automated payment of basic child security. Finance Minister Lindner must create the conditions for this, namely by linking and exchanging tax data with the authorities that pay out the social benefits.

Draft law for basic child security by the end of August

Federal Family Minister Paus is to present a draft law on basic child security by the end of August, which can be passed by the Federal Cabinet as quickly as possible. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) asked them to do this before the summer break. There is still a lack of clarity about the available budget: Paus had initially estimated around twelve billion euros per year for the reform, which Lindner rejected. Since no solution was found, he initially wrote two billion euros a year as a placeholder in the financial plan. Paus had then assumed two to seven billion euros.

From Bentele’s point of view, these amounts are by no means sufficient to finance good basic child security. “I don’t think the argument that the money is simply not there is conclusive. It’s a question of political will,” warned the VdK President. Finance Minister Lindner recently doubted whether higher benefits through basic child security served their purpose. He also called on the Ministry of Family Affairs to save 500 million euros in its budget.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr said these days dem Mirror: “Our goal remains to comply with the debt brake and to budget more sparingly. Without solid finances we would not have weathered two consecutive crises so well. We have to return to this mode.” Last but not least, it is an announcement to the Greens. Thanks to good income, some ministries, such as that of Lisa Paus, have significantly more money available today than before the pandemic, Dürr concludes. “So we don’t have to talk about expanding the benefits, but about priorities,” he said, referring to the financial issue of basic child security.

Paus sees “good talks” about basic child security

In the meantime, the Federal Minister for Family Affairs sees the draft law on basic child security on the home stretch. “The bill is almost ready,” Paus said in an interview for the RTL-“Nachtjournal Spezial” on Monday (14 August). “We are now really in good talks.” In the government, everyone has their job, said Paus. As family minister, she wanted to “get the best out of families”. Federal Minister of Finance Lindner would have to ensure that the federal government as a whole remained within the budgetary limits.

All families would benefit from the easier application process, Paus told RTL and confirmed: “There will also be improvements in performance.” The basic child security system will be a “real paradigm shift”. It will eliminate hidden poverty and otherwise give families more material security. (aa with dpa/afp)