Do you remember the Hongqi L5? The ultra-luxury retro limousine was first launched in 2014 and was the official state car of China for a while. It was in fact a Chinese version of the Rolls-Royce Phantom – but even more exclusive, expensive and imposing than the real Rolls. And although the Hongqi E-HS9 is for sale in the Netherlands, we are guessing that it will not come to the Netherlands.

Hongqi (meaning ‘red flag’) hasn’t changed too much about the look of the L5. There is a slightly modified nose with a new lower grille and even more chrome than before. The headlights and monster grille have remained more or less the same, while the wheels look much more expensive than the simple stuff on the previous generation.

A V12 or V8

More glimmers have also been added to the sides and you can now order a two-tone paint. At the back you will now find LED lighting and two large exhausts. There is no information yet on the engines, but the previous L5 had a 6.0-liter V12 engine with over 500 hp and an entry-level V8 with about 350 hp. That entry-level model cost about 550,000 euros, without taxes.

The previous generation also weighs more than three tons and at first glance it seems that the new version has not lost weight. The interior looks just as luxurious as before, with wacky color schemes, lots of real jade, chunky recliners in the back, and plenty of screens. And lots of real buttons too. It’s quite an intense interior, if we can be honest.

Probably not coming to the Netherlands

It is not known what the new Hongqi L5 should cost. We’re guessing that few people are waiting to pay almost two tons in BPM for a Rolls-Royce from China, so we don’t expect anyone to bring the thing to the Netherlands. You can buy a Hongqi E-HS9 in the Netherlands for 83,590 euros, which is a kind of BMW with a Rolls grille.