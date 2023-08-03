Home page politics

The military coup in Niger has sparked a new source of fire. Experts fear that war will break out soon. Russia is reluctant.

Niamey- The Ukraine war threatens for Wladimir Putin and with it too Russia to end in unexpected shame. The view towards Niger should please the Kremlin boss far more. There the 70-year-old, at least from an international point of view, is celebrated.

Thousands of people gathered in the capital Niamey to mark the 63rd anniversary of the independence of the former French colony. Mainly to show their support for the military who came to power after a coup. But also to the President from afar Moscow to celebrate. Russian flags were waved, some demonstrators chanted: “Long live Russia, long live Putin.”

Already for some time tried the funded by Moscow Mercenary group Wagner gaining a foothold in parts of Africa – apparently increasingly successful. Russia seems to understand how to use the trouble spots there for itself.

Pro-coup protest: Several of the protesters brought Russian flags. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS



Military coup in Niger: is the countdown to the next big war in Africa?

Addressed to the former colonial power, according to a reporter, the Agency Agence France-Press (afp) to read on posters: “France get out of Africa.” Participants also shouted, “Down with France.” Access to the French embassy and other nearby diplomatic missions was blocked by Nigerian security forces to prevent riots. Fortunately, according to initial findings, this was successful.

So something is brewing in Niger, in whose relatively short history five presidents have already been ousted as a result of a coup. The global news portal based in New York Newsweek even sees the countdown to the next big war in Africa, which is plagued by power struggles across the continent.

The background to the choice of words is also the ultimatum that the West African community of states Ecowas – members are 14 other states in addition to Niger, including the neighboring countries Nigeria, mali and Burkina Faso – put the putschists around Army General Abdourahamane Tchiani. President Mohamed Bazoum should be back in his post within a week, that is, by Sunday. Otherwise, the confederation threatened to take action. These could also include violence.

Picture from better days: In February, the then Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum (left) visited French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. © IMAGO / PanoramiC



Ecowas with ultimatum to putschists: Nigeria apparently stops supplying electricity to Niger

However, Ecowas members Mali and Burkina Faso, who were already suspended after earlier military coups, have sided with the coup plotters in Niger. From the capitals of Bamako and Ouagadougou it is said that any military intervention against Niger is tantamount to a declaration of war against their countries as well. A conflict seems inevitable.

Initially, however, Ecowas, whose members came together for a meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja in view of the precarious situation, is relying on economic pressure. Niger’s largest electricity supplier, Nigelec, accused neighboring Nigeria of having stopped supplying electricity on Tuesday. The Ecowas partner is by far the most important electricity supplier for Niger.

civil war in niger Expert fears similar developments as in Sudan

According to Ulf Laessing, however, this tactic could have a boomerang effect. “I’m afraid Nigeria’s decision to cut off the electricity will backfire,” warned the Sahel expert from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa). Because this step would probably hit the people in Niger hard, but the rulers probably have generators. On top of that, the putschists could use the blackout to “demonize the sanctions imposed by Ecowas as a foreign conspiracy”.

At least a power cut could be “more effective than a military operation”. Because military intervention could bring Niger to the brink of civil war, Laessing fears. He cites the development of Sudan as comparable, where civil wars have flared up again and again over the decades as a result of several military coups.

Demo with fire: barricades burn in front of the entrance gate of the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS



Military operation in Niger? Malian adviser pays particular attention to Nigeria’s President Tinubu

Ibrahim Maiga has similar fears. Mali-based Senior Advisor Sahel of the International Crisis Group emphasizes in Newsweek “the determination of the Ecowas to see this coup in Niger fail”. He looks particularly at Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who has only been in office since May: “Tinubu has shown determination to ensure that they don’t get away with it, and Tinubu stands by the tough decisions he made in his country has. We should not underestimate his willingness to go that far, including using military intervention.”

Nations like Burkina Faso and Mali see Maiga in a real bind. “They suspect that if Ecowas were to succeed in reversing the coup in Niger, they would all run the risk of Ecowas coming to their own countries,” says the 2020 and 2021 between two military coups as special adviser to the Malian prime minister active expert expressed the skepticism. But if the Ecowas fail in their efforts to restore democracy in Niger and the coup succeeds, “I think other countries should start to fear that something similar will happen to them.” So Maiga outlines nothing less than a put threshold with unforeseeable consequences for world politics.

Because of the currently confusing situation, Putin doesn’t just seem happy to look at the Russian flags waved in Niamey. While Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin immediately welcomed the coup, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned earlier this week that what was happening in Niger was a cause for concern. A few days later, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, also spoke up. A “worsening of the situation” must be avoided. Probably in the direction of Ecowas, she added: “The threat of violence against a sovereign state will not help to reduce tensions.” (mg, with material from dpa and afp)