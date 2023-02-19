An XM? I haven’t seen that in years…

We neither. Citroën’s luxury sedan pedigree started with the DS, followed by the CX and then this, the XM. Launched in 1989 and signed by Bertone, one of its key selling points was the self-adjusting, electronically controlled hydropneumatic suspension that promised silky-smooth ride comfort.

It was lavished with praise from motoring journalists, but sales lagged, mainly due to the impression that there would be reliability problems. Eleven years later, he disappeared relatively silently.

What’s that car on the left?

That is the first major business sedan of Citroën’s luxury sub-brand DS, the DS 9. It came in 2020 to compete against the premium rivals, which mainly come from Germany. In terms of design, in addition to a lot of chrome, there are various references to the classic DS, for example those lights high in the C-pillar.

However, as with the XM, one of the big party numbers is the suspension, in this case Active Scan Suspension. That system works with various sensors and a camera that scans the road in front of the car, so that each wheel can be prepared and damped individually to improve suspension comfort. Smart stuff.

What is the difference in power?

The XM was available with a choice of diesel and petrol engines, including a 3.0 V6. This early example has a 2.0-liter petrol engine with 135 hp, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. DS 9 buyers have a choice of a 1.6-litre petrol four-cylinder, good for 225 hp, and a plug-in hybrid (like this one) that has a less powerful 1.6, but thanks to electricity it also produces 225 hp and Can drive 55 kilometers on electricity alone. There is also a flagship with 360 hp.

Okay. And how does the XM drive?

Once you’ve settled in, the first thing you’ll notice is that glorious one-spoke steering wheel – which was dropped on later facelifted models – and immediately after that how wonderfully soft the seats are. At moderate speeds it’s a comfortable cruiser; speed it up a bit and you’ll find the 2.0-litre engine could use a little more oomph.

Still: it is oh so comfortable, and that special suspension really filters out all irregularities. Owner Rob uses his XM on his 100 mile commute, and he’s right. What reliability issues?

And the DS9?

Where the XM blissful old school feels, the DS 9 is suitably premium, with its digital clocks, sleek infotainment system, plush materials and interior that makes you feel right at home. Actually, there are very few real similarities between these two. Compared to its predecessor, the DS 9 really feels like it’s from the space age.

When you drive it seems to slide more where the XM floats more; the newcomer is a little firmer, transmits a little more of the ground, but that idea of ​​a soft cushion still applies. The hybrid powertrain only adds to that feeling of complete harmony.

Thanks to Rob Draper for lending us his Citroën XM