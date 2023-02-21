Wwill the new constitutional judge become the top climate protector in Germany? One could get this impression if one considers what a life of its own the climate decision of the Federal Constitutional Court has developed. The sticky “Last Generation” refers to Karlsruhe just as much as scientists suddenly sympathize with civil disobedience. Tenor: We have to act now so that everything doesn’t go down the drain.

In the future, the Berlin constitutional law teacher Martin Eifert will be responsible for this in the First Senate of the Constitutional Court – and will also be made responsible. He comes from the clever, not entirely unpretentious school of Wolfgang Hoffmann-Riems, who shaped the jurisprudence on freedom of expression and the media and on data protection.

lesson in humility

Eifert, proposed by the Greens, has of course already received his lesson in humility. Two and a half years ago he already looked like a freshly minted constitutional judge. The SPD had nominated him there. But the Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke wanted to push through a constitutional judge from the East for the first time – Ines Härtel – a wish, measured against the established criteria, not a particularly unreasonable wish.

But now it worked for Eifert. And he will be able to make a difference – if he convinces the First Senate, chaired by Court President Stephan Harbarth. In addition to environmental law, he is responsible for labor law, freedom of association, university law, academic freedom, the right to benefits for asylum seekers, sectoral planning, regional planning and the law of expropriation. In these fields he is the reporter and prepares the case.







Comprehensive Jurisdiction

Eifert, born in Frankfurt in 1965, has one vote in every case; He has also researched media law, for example. Early on, he also dealt extensively with innovation in law and electronic administration. His academic years took him from Hamburg to Giessen and finally to the Humboldt University in Berlin, with stopovers in Geneva and Berkeley.

The father of two has revealed that he spends as many afternoons a week with his kids as his wife. The Constitutional Court thus receives another civil servant with an unusually pleasant “work-life balance” and the usual professorial sense of mission. Martin Eifert is also a political head – so the expectations of him are high. Of course, in everyday life in Karlsruhe, things are leveling off.