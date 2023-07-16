These two things are not the same…

Correct. And yet again not. If you want a perfect example of technological evolution without compromising expectations, look no further than the Audi S3. The original Audi S3 appeared in 1999 and had quattro all-wheel drive, a turbocharged four-cylinder and a sort of Goldilocks format that meant it was perfect for use as a fast yet practical everyday car.

So that’s that subtle green. The 2023 version, here in splashy Miami Blue, has those same basics, but run them close together and you’ll be amazed at how little the general vibe has changed in 24 years.

Okay, but is that a good thing?

We think so, yes. Sure, they look different, but they’re still brothers in a recognizable way. The oldest is softer, more rounded, and sits on a fairly modest 17-inch alloy. The new one has sharper angles, is meaner and makes do at 19-inches, but you can see how the styling has worked its way up the timeline. And so it is with everything.

The green one is an original S3, but it has been given an MTM chip for the engine management, so that the power of the 1.8-liter four-cylinder is now 250 hp. That is delivered smoothly, although the small turbo does need some time to spool up and do its job. It takes 6.8 seconds to get from 0 to 100 km/h, the weight is 1,420 kilos and it has a light-feeling but sharp manual six-speed gearbox.

Sounds brilliant – but the new one is better, right?

The modern S3 doesn’t need that extra breath of air to speed up or upshift. Modern turbos spool up faster, deliver at lower revs and feel more urgent. The seven-speed DSG box also does not drop a break anywhere. Behind the more modern front is an upgraded to 2.0 liter engine with 310 hp, and with a weight of 1,560 kilos it is slightly heavier. However, it does feel a lot faster during its 0-to-100 sprint, which it rushes off in less than 5 seconds.

That actually sounds like they are quite different?

The numbers are a bit misleading as it doesn’t really feel like the old one is being outclassed. Yes, the Haldex four-wheel-drive system is first-generation and fully responsive – you get up to 50 per cent of the action to the rear when the front wheels are already spinning hard – but if you’re brave enough, it’s got the grip .

The new S3 has a similar system in which most of the power goes purely to the front wheels, but it has a second multi-plate clutch just before the rear differential. Traction shortage? Then 100 percent of the torque can go to the rear axle, and the variety in the distribution is also much greater.

Better, but not better?

The power is delivered with much more finesse and precision and the process doesn’t require the dedication that the old S3 sometimes demands. Still, again: the new S3 has matured, but is not so much a completely different car. Both feel like S3s. Fast, sure, without the anxiety that comes with an RS 3.

It is a completely logical and natural evolution, along which you could almost lay a ruler. Which one is better? The modern. And which one is the best? In this case, the original Audi S3 still has a bit more character.