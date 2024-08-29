This year many games for PlayStation have not been released, and we are not talking about releases in general, but about console exclusives developed by Sony’s own studios, because although we have Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirthnone of them are owned by Sony if we talk about development. However, the hope of the 2024 is Astro Bota 3D platform game that promises a lot due to the ideas it can implement on screen.

This robot created by the hand of Team Asobi Originally born out of Sony’s first attempt to venture into virtual reality, the PSVRthis with a game that unfortunately went unnoticed because it didn’t sell well compared to the console as is. With this in mind, the specialized press has asked the creators of this new release if they will release a version for the new generation of VR and the answer is going to be discouraging for those who bought it.

The creative director of Team Asobi, Nicolas Doucethas been interviewed recently, and he has been asked about the possibility of the game reaching this extra platform, mentioning that there is no way that this would be possible, since it is designed in a certain way that it cannot be adapted to VR. And adding that if a version were to be brought to virtual reality, it would have to start from scratch due to the issue of levels and mobility of the character to be controlled.

Here is the character description:

Astro Bot is a video game character developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Japan Studio. He debuted as the protagonist of the PlayStation VR game Astro Bot Rescue Mission in 2018. Astro Bot is a small robot with an adorable and friendly design, who has become something of an unofficial mascot for PlayStation. The character gained popularity for his charisma and for offering an innovative VR gaming experience. Astro Bot later starred in Astro’s Playroom, a game that comes pre-installed on all PlayStation 5 consoles, designed to showcase the capabilities of the new DualSense controller. Astro’s Playroom was highly praised for its creativity and homage to PlayStation history, helping to cement Astro Bot as a beloved character in the gaming community.

Remember that Astro Bot The next one comes out September 6 exclusively for PS5.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: I won’t be able to buy the launch game, but I’ll wait for the price to drop a bit to enjoy it to the fullest. I blame the special edition Zelda Switch directly.