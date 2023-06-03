Criminologists Hans Boutellier and Yarin Eski of VU University Amsterdam, led by program maker Mirthe van der Drift, talk about the question: how safe is the Netherlands? The conversations are about organized crime, polarization and hybrid warfare. They are standing on the spot where Peter R. de Vries was murdered and they realize how brutal and demonstratively provocative this attack on the rule of law was. They are located on the Zuidas, the Snuifas, where the underworld and the upper world meet. They conclude that the Netherlands, with its great analog and digital infrastructure, is an excellent crime country. But whether it is also a narco-state… You will hear the answer to that in Polder on fire.

