At the federal-state round between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister this Tuesday, a stricter mask requirement in buses and trains as well as in shops will be discussed.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on Monday that more people from risk groups should receive FFP2 masks financed by the federal government to protect against the coronavirus than initially planned. After a comparison with health insurance data, 34.1 million people from corona risk groups could now receive FFP2 masks financed by the federal government – initially an estimated 27 million was expected.

A personal contribution of two euros is provided for each six masks. The health insurances have been sending eligibility certificates to their members since the beginning of January. According to spokesmen for Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) and Barmer Ersatzkasse, there are no delays. TK spokesman Paul Lennart explains that bills can be printed, enveloped and sent by post within three working days.

That was 680,000 notes with the first tranche, around 1.5 million at the Barmer Ersatzkasse. “We have now received a second tranche that is currently being processed and sent,” says Lennart. The third tranche is still pending. Due to the amount of millions of letters, the dispatch is likely to drag on into February.

FFP2 masks are particularly effective at filtering particles from inhaled or exhaled air, but they do not offer 100% protection. This was also discussed in a federal-state round with various scientists on Monday evening, said the chairman of the conference of ministers of prime ministers, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller.

Whether the FFP2 mask must be compulsory on buses and trains, or the surgical masks are not enough, that would also be discussed again on Tuesday. “The experts told us yesterday that even these simple masks offer significantly more protection than the normal fabric coverings,” said Müller.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder will be able to bring initial findings to the table. The FFP2 mask requirement has been in place there since Monday and has started there without major disruptions.

Most people adhered to the new regulation on Monday and wore masks of category FFP2 or higher in public transport and when shopping. However, the obligation has not yet been strictly enforced – there is a grace period for the first week.

In the retail trade there were occasional heated discussions with mask refusers, as the managing director of the Bavarian Trade Association, Bernd Ohlmann, said. He is not aware of any major problems. Most of the customers have already come with an FFP2 mask.

When dealers deal with the mask requirement, there is a mixed picture, said Ohlmann. Some pointed this out to the customers clearly, and many also sold the masks directly. But some also emphasized that the monitoring of the mask requirement is a state responsibility. The dealers are not the police.

The trade association is fundamentally behind the mask requirement. He sees them as a door opener for a possible opening of further shops. Retail workers are exempt from the FFP2 mask requirement. The FFP2 masks also dominated the public transport system in Bavaria on Monday. In Nuremberg they carried 97 to 98 percent of the passengers according to initial observations by the transport company. In Munich it was more than 90 percent according to the transport companies.

Pharmacists Association warns of rising prices

The supply of FFP2 masks is guaranteed according to the Bavarian Pharmacists Association. The trade association and the Berliner Apotheker-Verein also see the supply currently guaranteed despite the increased demand.

However, the Federal Association of German Pharmacists’ Associations (ABDA) warned on Tuesday: “A possible FFP2 mask requirement for all German citizens would mean a greatly increased demand, which could lead to higher prices in the market,” said ABDA President Gabriele Regina Overwiening, the “Rheinische Post”.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Because of the sudden demand in Bavaria, the drugstore chains “dm” and “Rossmann” are experiencing sales bottlenecks. FFP2 masks are sold out both in the online shop and in many locations. Surgical masks are still available. dm managing director Christoph Werner stated that he has already expanded the procurement of FFP2 masks across Germany: “The more concrete and foresighted the politicians’ orders, the better we can provide for people.”

At Rossmann, too, they would have liked “more lead time” in order to be able to implement the measures adequately, according to a spokeswoman. Werner also notes that in December the state governments were offered the opportunity to participate in the “free supply of the elderly with FFP2 masks”. However, the supply was limited to pharmacies.

At the same time, according to Overwiening, pharmacies are preparing for a growing demand for masks. “So far, the pharmacies have managed in a great effort to procure many millions of FFP2 masks for more than 30 million elderly and chronically ill people with a certificate of entitlement – and are confident that they will continue to do so,” said the ABDA President.

The German Caritas Association is even calling for free FFP2 masks for people on low incomes. “FFP2 masks provide effective protection against the coronavirus. The introduction of compulsory travel on buses and trains as well as in the supermarket certainly makes sense, ”said Caritas President Peter Neher.

However, people with a Hartz IV relationship and with a low income could not afford the regular purchase of FFP2 masks. Therefore, they would need a free allocation of masks. “Entitlement certificates can be issued unbureaucratically by social welfare offices and health insurance companies,” said Neher. The taxpayer has to bear it. (with dpa)