Many people know chocolate with rum as Lumumba. At the same time it is the name of a murdered black politician. Now a racism debate broke out.

Kassel – In times of high inflation Visitors to local Christmas markets are particularly annoyed by the high prices for mulled wine and punch. But the name of a well-known hot drink also caused outrage. A former historian and city councilor in Bautzen, Saxony, criticized Xformerly Twitter, the name Lumumba for cocoa with rum – the name is racist.

Popular drink at Christmas market: name Lumumba racist?

The name of the popular hot drink goes back to an African folk hero. Patrice Lumumba was an important figure in the independence movement in Congo. The first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo was shot in 1961 with suspected involvement of Belgium and the USA. “The name of the drink is racist,” writes Annalena Schmidt, formerly a historian and now active in political education work X.

“He was shot,” explains Schmidt, “and you name ‘cocoa with a shot’ after him.” Thousands of users on the news platform reacted to the former Green city councilor’s post. Criticism of racism is met with incomprehension by many. “Because he was shot, is that racist?” asks one user. As other postings by Schmidt show, the Hessian native may have even received numerous anonymous calls to her phone number.

The origin of the name Lumumba for cocoa with a shot is not clear

There are also words of gratitude in other comments. “In fact, I didn’t know that for a long time and I was glad that I read it,” writes one user. “At a time when society is dealing with racism more sensitively, I wanted to reach people who don’t even know that the cocoa drink with a shot is named after a black person,” historian Annalena told Schmidt Picture.

Many people know hot chocolate with a dash of rum or other spirits as Lumumba – but many don’t know where the name comes from. © William Perugini/Imago

In contrast to an Austrian beverage manufacturer, which often has to face criticism because of its company name and logo, the origin of the name of the hot drink cannot be clarified beyond doubt. While the name of the drink goes back to the politician Lumumba, there are contrary claims circulating on the Internet as to why it is called that.

“Cocoa with a shot for a politician who was shot, tastelessness”

For Tahir Della, another aspect is central to the debate: “A central figure in the resistance against colonization and racism is reduced to a drink here,” said the press spokesman for the Initiative Black People in Germany in the radio program in December 2022 Cosmo. This causes great resentment among black people because they are reduced to objects. According to Della, it is difficult to point out this problem because many people in Germany do not know the story behind it.

As the historian Jürgen Zimmerer points out X writes, however, ignorance does not protect against racism, which is becoming increasingly extreme, especially in Germany and Austria, as a study from October 2023 shows. “And ‘cocoa with a shot’ for a politician who has been shot is (also) an unparalleled tastelessness,” tweets the professor at the University of Hamburg. The North German name for the hot drink may also be tasteless, but certainly not racist. Especially in North Frisia, cocoa with a shot is known as “Dead Aunt”.