The premiere of ‘Papá en apuros’, Latina’s new soap opera, had quite auspicious numbers; However, it remained quite far from ‘At the bottom there is room’, who leads the schedule with its captivating story of July’s kidnapping at the hands of Benjamín. This battle of productions made viewers create various theories about the characters of Bruno Odarnational actor who is part of the new novel as Ramonand that belonged to ‘AFHS’ in his role of ‘Luchito’ex-husband of ‘Charo’ and father of Joel, Grace and ‘Jimmy’.

On social networks, fans let their imagination run wild and suggested that Ramón would actually be Lucho, but with a new family, something that would not surprise anyone who knows about his story in the popular series. America TV. “Lucho is with his other family”, “The ‘pisado-verse’ is real”, among others, were some of the comments posted on the website and that would give rise to a kind of “multiverse” between both productions.

How many families did Lucho have from ‘At the bottom there is room’?

The remembered character of Bruno Odarwho played him between 2011 and 2016, appeared for the first time in the final episode of the second season of ‘There is room at the bottom’, after ‘Charito’ and Raúl got married, leaving all the members of the Gonzales family stunned. Doña Nelly’s son had his first family with the character played by Mónica Sánchez, with whom he had three children: Joel, Grace and ‘Jimmy’.

Some time later, during the third season of the series, Lucho and ‘Charo’ resumed their relationship, they were even going to get married; However, his second family appeared, which was made up of Queen Pachas, his other commitment, and his children, Shirley and Johnny. This unexpected appearance completely ruined the marriage plans they both had.

Something similar happened after several years, during season 8 of the fiction, when a third woman, under the name of Dora Ilasacaplayed by Tula Rodríguez, appears at the door of Reina’s house, upon the news of Lucho’s supposed death and identifies herself as her partner, with whom she also has a small son.

Who is Bruno Odar in ‘Dad in Trouble’?

Odar’s character in the new Latina soap opera is Ramon Olayaa former sailor who works as a cook in the house of Martín Seminario, protagonist of ‘Dad in trouble’, and whose role falls to Juan Carlos Rey de Castro. Olaya, unlike Lucho, is an honest and unconditional man, who worked hard to raise his daughter Julieta alone since she was 7 years old, after the death of his wife. You can see a fragment of his performance HERE.

Furthermore, said character is described in the series as a hopeless romantic, who also enjoys literature and poetry, which is why at various times he was seen writing letters. On the other hand, he is also taken as an example, due to his sincerity and character, which has led him to earn the respect of the people around him.

