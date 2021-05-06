Perhaps the most recent film of Mortal Kombat It is not a marvel of cinema, however, it has its fans and they are the ones who have left enough money in the coffers of Warner Bros. Pictures.

Now, so much popularity and recognition generates a bit of everything, among it, rumors and the most recent one relates once again to the franchise of Mortal Kombat with the universe of DC Comics.

In case you didn’t know, in the generation of PS3 Y Xbox 360, NetherRealm growth Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe, a game that, while not extraordinary, was entertaining by the level of the crossover.

The source of said news says that Black adam It would be the character that would trigger the union of the DC Comics universe with that of the fighting game, so it would only remain to wait and see how the information develops, because the possibilities are not so far-fetched.

As we mentioned, it is not the first time that Warner Bros. makes Mortal Kombat and the DC characters team up in some kind of universe, it’s just a matter of seeing how things might happen.

Dwayne Johnson Could Be The Reason The Mortal Kombat-DC Crossover Happens

Rumors indicate that Warner Bros. Pictures wants to further expand the universe of Mortal Kombat and that it reaches more audiences. Now, everything points to Dwayne johnson What Black adam It will be the anchor for the DC universe to join the fighting game.

How is this going to happen? Well, the truth is that we do not know and surely they should just be planning it. It must be remembered that the lord Walter hamada, The person in charge of Warner Bros. Pictures, is the one who has the last word on these issues.

Would you like there to be a Live Action movie between the NetherRealm game characters and the heroes of DC Comics?

