car expertIt may sound logical: if you crash into the back of another car as a driver, you are always wrong. But is that really the case, asks reader Victor van der Jagt. Our car expert Niek Schenk answers.

Ask: ‘If a motorist crashes into the back of my car, is he always at fault? I thought that was regulated by law, but a colleague claims that it is not always obvious that the person who hits you from behind is liable for the damage.’

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘If you brake, the person who collides with the back of your car is almost always liable. Because you can quite easily say that the person apparently did not keep enough distance or simply did not pay attention when you braked.

But the law does state that it was necessary for road safety that you braked. In case of sudden hard braking, without any reason, you are indeed liable. For example, if you brake for a crossing animal, it can become difficult to demonstrate that braking was really necessary. And you will also be held liable if it turns out that you behaved irresponsibly in traffic prior to the accident.

For example, if you first ‘cut’ another motorist when overtaking, after which another crashes into the back of you because you suddenly appeared in his lane. You can also be held liable if you suddenly braked hard while the traffic light was green. Or because you suddenly saw a speed trap and tried to avoid a fine by braking hard.

Incidentally, it may occasionally happen that none of the directors is held liable. Because there is force majeure. This can be the case, for example, with suddenly appearing, very dense fog.’

Our car editor Niek Schenk answers reader questions every week.





