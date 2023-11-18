Custody is based on compassion, tenderness, and the interest of the child in custody, and the difference in religion between the custodian and the child does not affect it unless the danger to the religion of the child in custody becomes clear, such that he has completed the fifth year of his life, and has begun to be influenced by the religion of his custodian, which is contrary to his religion.

It is known that the child follows the most honorable religion of his parents, according to what is stipulated in jurisprudence, and this is confirmed by the text of Article 145 of the Personal Status Law of the UAE.

According to the latest amendments to Decree Law No. 29 of 2020, which stipulates that if the custodian is a mother, and she is of a religion other than the child in custody, her custody shall be forfeited, unless the judge rules otherwise in the interest of the child in custody, provided that the period of her custody of him does not exceed five years, whether male or female. .

This matter relates to the mother’s custody, as it automatically lapses if she is of a religion other than his, unless the judge decides otherwise. The basis for this is for the judge to verify the interest of the child in remaining with his mother, in light of the facts of the case. If it is proven that the custodian is exploiting custody to raise the child in a religion other than the father or guardian, and is trying to accustom him to her customs, then he will not give her custody, as she will become unfaithful to his religion. If the judge decides to give the mother custody of the child, even if she is of a religion other than his, then it is not permissible under any circumstances to keep the child in custody with his mother, who is of a religion other than his, after he reaches the age of five, as he understands religions and understands them. This ruling was derived from the Maliki school of thought. And the tap.