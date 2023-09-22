Monterrey.- Apple wants us to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most expensive, but more affordable models are also good options, notes The Wall Street Journal. Below is a summary:

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

They’ve been updated with a glass back with softer colors and the Dynamic Island software trick: the small space around the phone’s Face ID sensor that retracts and expands to display certain app information. They have two cameras and A16 Bionic processors.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max They have A17 Pro processors and new “action buttons” on the side. The Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen.

Screens and size The new Pro models are lighter than the previous stainless steel ones.

Cameras

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have two cameras, one main and one ultra-wide, but the new 48-megapixel main camera gives them better zoom.

The Pro and Pro Max have three cameras, an ultra-wide angle, a main and a telephoto lens. Photographers can tap the 1X button to choose specific focal lengths (35mm, 28mm, and 24mm).

Batteries None of the iPhone 15 models tested lasted much longer than their predecessors.

action button The mute switch on the side of the Pro and Pro Max is now a customizable “action button.” It’s still muted by default, but can be programmed in the Settings menu to launch the camera and other specific apps.