The Moon Has it always been the same and will it continue to be the same? Recently a set of images published by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have revealed a surprising truth about the natural satellite of the Land.

And it is that, according to scientists, there is evidence that indicates that, billions of years ago, on the Moon were formed basins that were called seasThis is because the first astronomers who studied them confused them with the terrestrial oceans.

Thus, for quite some time, specialists have assumed that these lunar basins were dead, calculating that the last geological activity they recorded must have taken place long before the dinosaurs were present in our planet.

However, a recent study based on more than 12,000 images taken by NASA have revealed that at least one of these basins on the Moon has been cracking and changing shape for not too long.. It has even been stated that this may be changing at the moment.

The research to which we refer was published in the magazine “Icarus” Under the title “Evidence for recent and ancient faulting at Mare Frigoris and implications for lunar tectonic evolution”, which provides new information to understand how the Moon is an entity that is constantly changing.

Thus, the images that were taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbit Camera (LROC, for its acronym in English), of the US space agency, have revealed what appear to be a series of curved hills and shallow cracks formed on a lunar surface that contracts as the natural satellite loses heat.

The study using NASA images estimates that some of the ridges arose in the last billion years, while others, perhaps, they are not even 40 million years old, which is a relatively recent phenomenonspeaking in geological terms.

It should be said that both the Earth and the Moon experience what is known as “tectonics”that is, a series of processes that cause the thrust of mountains, the destruction of large land masses and the formation of earthquakes.

At this point, it can be said that, unlike our planet, the Moon does not have plate tectonics, but instead its tectonic action occurs through the gradual loss of heat since it formed almost 4.5 billion years ago. Such heat loss causes its interior to contract, causing its surface to wrinkle and develop distinctive features, like those shown in the study.

Of the series of wrinkles of the Moon captured by NASA, the longest extending around 400 kilometers, while they rise up to around 333 meters. In addition, the tectonic push and pull of the lunar crust also carves curved hills that have been named “lobed escarpments,” and shallow trenches known as “grabens.”