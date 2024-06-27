An essential personal accessory, a helpful assistant in our daily lives and a status symbol, the mobile phone has been, since the emergence of the iPhone in 2007, a product with a prominence that is difficult to match in human life. But perhaps that is over as we have experienced it. There are symptoms of fatigue and, along with them, alternatives that suggest an unavoidable decline. Screen addiction is a growing stigma that the smartphone He bears almost all the blame. Nearly a third of its users are at high risk of serious addiction, according to A study last year published in the magazine International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction. The mobile phone has gone from being seen as an object of desire to becoming a harmful element. Digital disconnection is recommended as a synonym for better mental health.

Keep reading

#mobile #phone #starting #die