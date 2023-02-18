■■ A reader says: I got married almost 15 years ago to a relative of mine, and we lived happily together, and we had sons and daughters. After this age, my wife started making up problems with my mother, asking for a divorce, or threatening divorce.

He wondered: Does marriage between relatives lead to divorce? Is the midlife crisis real? And what is your advice?

■ The family counselor, Dr. Saif Rashid Al-Jabri, answers by saying:

It cannot be certain that everyone who marries one of his relatives leads to divorce, as many divorce cases take place between spouses who do not have a related relationship, but there are common reasons and factors that lead to this, the most important of which is the lack of understanding and dialogue between spouses.

There are couples who go through a period of monotony and boredom from the marital relationship after many years of marriage, for various reasons. Some call it a “midlife crisis.” Disagreements may arise between spouses over superficial and trivial things, while the spouses or one of them believes, untrue, That the dispute between them is very great, and deserves a request for divorce or divorce.

However, it must be considered that any family problem can be solved through dialogue and understanding about its causes in order to find appropriate solutions. The questioner must, first, search for the good qualities and attitudes in his wife during the course of their lives, and ask himself: Why did she change? And why did the differences arose between them and led his wife, after this age, to ask for divorce or divorce?

Certainly, and as a result of the confessions we receive from the parties to some family problems, we find that there are accumulated incorrect behaviors committed during married life, whether by one or both parties, that made them deviate from the goal of marriage, which is to live in a happy family life, and to preserve the entity The family and the children, and the simple disagreement left them without understanding until it grows and increases.

We advise the questioner to sit with his wife in a reconciliation session with high transparency without insulting or exchanging accusations with her about what happened in the past, or about the reason for what their marital relationship has reached, and that the goal of sitting is to find a permanent solution to improve the ten between them, and the interest of the children is in front of them, and they set an example for them. Because this period of life is important to focus their efforts on raising children and raising them well.

And my advice to the wife is to return to virtue and reconcile with her husband and his mother, and to take into account the long ten years with her husband, and to leave foolish matters, and to look to the loftiness of faith, calmness, and contentment with the good that was allocated to her, and to preserve it and raise her children.