The MG4 lacks a few things from the factory, but this German shop adjusts that for a while. Is the MG 4 Electric finished now?

The MG 4 Electric is a special phenomenon. The car has the potential to become a huge success. If they can keep prices interesting at MG, that is. Of course a lot depends on that.

The only thing you can blame the car for is that it all comes across as a bit generic. It doesn’t really have its own ‘design’. A bit like many Japanese cars in the 1980s and South Korean cars in the 1990s also had to contend with this.

upgrades

MG doesn’t really have a solution yet. In their configurator you can mainly choose the version and then the color. That’s it a bit. So then we have to wait a while for what aftermarket specialists will do with the car.

For today it is the German toko H&R that got to work. H&R is a company that offers upgrades for practically every car. They mainly focus on chassis and related upgrades.

In this case, lowering springs have been chosen in combination with other rims. It can be seen crazy high the standard MG4 actually is. Because in this case it was decided to lower the car by 30 millimeters at the front and 25 millimeters at the rear.

MG 4 Electric not quite finished yet

There is still a good amount of space between the wheel and the wheel arches. H&R probably didn’t go any further because otherwise you wouldn’t have enough room for the dampers to move. Perhaps they will come back with a screw set at a later time.

Then a set of other rims was mounted. It is not entirely clear which rims they are, but the color contrasts well with the dark gray. It does have a bit of M4 GTS vibes to it.

There are also disadvantages. The biggest drawback is that there are now only springs for the rear-wheel drive MG4. We would like to see some more upgrades that also fit on the fast variant, the MG4 XPower (which costs only 43 grand in the Netherlands)

H&R also makes anti-roll bars (our Audi A6 endurance tester had them), coilovers and spacers. So maybe they are working on that now. Can you complete your electric hot hatchback. Until then you’ll have to make do with this one.

This article Is the MG 4 Electric so finished? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Electric #finished