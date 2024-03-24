The Mayan Train continues its march leading to Travellers local, national and foreign in the Mexican southeast, but how cheap is it? Find out the prices and schedules of the route Valladolid to Cancun Airport.

This new transportation service is presented as a more comfortable alternative to enjoy the wonders of the Mexican southeast, among which are the magical towns, such as Valladolid in Yucatan, or the big tourist cities like Cancun Quintana Roo.

According to what was announced by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the state of Yucatán is one of the states that receives the most visitors aboard the Mayan Train; For this reason we reveal the prices of the trip from Valladolid station to Cancun Airport.

The Mayan Train prices are divided into two types of classes: Tourist and Premier; which, in turn, are divided into four types of passengers: International, national, local and special.

– In the Tourist class The prices are: Special $189, Local $236, National $355 and international $472

– In the premier class You will only find National at $566 and International at a cost of $755

Remember that you can buy your tickets through the official Mayan Train website, however the special prices are for students, teachers, people with disabilities and elderly adults, locals, residents of the states through which the Mayan Train travels. They are only available at the different physical ticket offices.

What are the schedules of the Mayan Train from Valladolid to Cancun Airport?

The Mayan Train leaves the Valladolid station on two routes, the first at 11:06 a.m. to arrive at Cancún Airport at 1:43 p.m., in a journey of one hour and 37 minutes. The second tour departs at 3:35 p.m. and arrives at 6:49 p.m., with a duration of one hour and 56 minutes.

On the other hand, the route leaves Cancún Airport at 07:00 to arrive at 08:46, and at 16:30 to arrive at 18:29.