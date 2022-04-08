Hours go by and the controversy over the Copa America Women’s mascot which will be held between July 8 and 30 in Bucaramanga, Cali and Armenia.

According to what is read in the comments on social networks, the fact that “Alma”, as the figure is called, was a dog and not another animal, has sparked quite a bit of controversy.

On the one hand, some people criticize the figure and the description with which it was officially presented. On the other, a support and an invitation to avoid “double meanings.”



These are the arguments that have been seen on social networks.

Against

The mascot of the Women’s Copa America.

In most of the positions against the design and its description, the comments that emphasize the derogatory value with which the word ‘bitch’ has been treated in the majority of Latin American society stand out. Hence the text with which they presented ‘Alma’: “She is a strong, brave, sociable, funny and passionate dog for football and motivates the teams” has caused controversy.

As if the controversy were not enough, Conmebol deleted the tweet in which he made the official announcement.

“63 thousand species in this country and they choose a dog that is not even endemic and also has a negative connotation. I find it hard to believe that those kinds of things are innocent ‘mistakes'”was one of the comments with the highest number of reactions on Twitter.

63 thousand species in this country and they choose a female dog that is not even endemic and also has a negative connotation. I find it hard to believe that such things are innocent “mistakes.” – Ana Maria (@anajuegaconnada) April 8, 2022

@CONMEBOL Is the mascot of a women’s competition really a dog? Is that the gender approach that they handle? Is it just me or is it offensive? https://t.co/bxVVExAPz9 — 🏳️‍🌈 Blanca Duran (@blancaduranh) April 8, 2022

In defense of ‘Soul’

'Alma', mascot of the Women's Copa América 2022.

On the other side of the scale, some citizens have said that the animal does not make a direct reference to women and therefore is not demeaning. Likewise, others have emphasized that the real problem in the matter lies with the people who “they relate the image with the derogatory meaning“.

I love Alma in all her splendor, she is a dog, a pet, she is not sexualized at all and does not refer to women. The word “bitch” has so much connotation in Colombia that now you can’t even call a bitch a bitch. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/I1ru6xRpk3 — Laura (@LauraaCuellar) April 8, 2022

Giving a double meaning to the mascot of a sporting event because it is a dog (it could be an eagle, a rabbit or a frog) shows that we are stagnant, we have unbalanced minds, there are many cobwebs covering our neurons, vulgarity dominates us and we are basic. — JJ Miranda (@JJMiranda15) April 7, 2022

In a post on LinkedIn, Juan Pablo Velásquez, who identifies himself as a worker in the Human Resources area, put on the table a reflection on stereotypes with examples similar to the word ‘bitch’, thanks to an anecdote with his daughter.

“Let’s help stop the chain of prejudice and stereotypes, and that children like Mila (my daughter) can grow up saying bitch, bitch and many other words without us ‘old people’ being ‘shocked'”reads the closing of the message, which has been quite commented.

