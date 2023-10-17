The Monterrey Football Club has a lot to work on internally when they recover the Spanish midfielder, Sergio Canaleswho is out of circulation after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury, since the former Real Betis player is uncomfortable within the Pandilla team, as he does not feel that he fits into the technical director’s system, Fernando Ortiz.
According to the information revealed by the Argentine reporter, Santiago Fourcadethe Iberian is to a certain extent frustrated due to the actions he has had since his arrival in the Sultana del Norte, since he does not feel that he has the influence that he should within the game system of Ortizsince the ball does not usually pass his feet much.
“Sergio is, the word is not dissatisfied, but he is not completely comfortable, because he feels that the ball is not passed to him. Sergio’s perception, today in Rayados, is that the ball does not pass through him,” he said Fourcade.
“Part of the reaction to the Classic, that they lose, when he comes out, he comes out frustrated because he felt like he wasn’t touching the ball. He perceived in the Clásico Regiomontano and in the last games playing with his teammates, that the flow is not going towards him and he cannot have the influence that he would want,” he noted.
To make it very clear, Fourcade He stressed that this version is not a rumor and is information revealed by people close to Channelsensuring that it was the Spaniard who revealed to them his feelings regarding his role within the team in the first games as an albiazul.
“Sergio does not quite settle in. What they tell me is like that. It is not rumor, it is information; Sergio Canales feels that the ball is not being passed to him and he is not being key when it comes to functioning in the soccer circuit; that in the Classic “That frustrated him and that’s why he came out angry.”
– Santiago Fourcade.
At the Apertura 2023, Channels He has played five official matches, registering three goals (two against Chivas (1 penalty) and one against León (penalty)). In the Leagues Cup 2023 He also scored two goals in five games, both from the eleventh step
