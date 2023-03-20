Home page World

From: Lucas Maier

Rotting skin to the point of death – will the horror spider from Chile soon also be native to Germany?

Munich – Of course, climate change does not stop at Germany either, activists warn again and again. Due to the higher temperatures, poisonous animals such as the Nosferatu spider feel more and more at home in Germany.

But it shouldn’t be the only species spreading further and further north. The Chilean angle spider, in science Loxosceles laeta or known as the six-eyed sand spider, is said to be up to mischief in Germany soon. But how likely is the much-prophesied spider invasion?

Spider panic in Germany: is Loxosceles laeta coming to the Republic?

Several publications have repeatedly warned of the spread in Germany in recent weeks. With reference to unnamed experts, it was written here in some places that it was just a matter of time.

The Chilean angle spider is said to be, according to the Arachnids in Europe Monitoring website, atlas.arages.de, have not yet been sighted in Europe. The spider is not to be confused with its European relative, the brown violin spider. This is widespread in southern Europe. However, it is considered to be far less dangerous, as a publication by the National Library of Medicine emerges.

However, it seems unlikely that the European relative of the Chilean angle spider will settle in Germany. “At the moment I can only imagine that L. rufescens could adapt and also survive on/in human buildings. I don’t think that’s particularly likely,” said Robert Klesser, spider expert at the Leipzig Natural History Museum MDR. He is even more skeptical about the South American sister: “There is currently absolutely nothing that leads me to believe that Loxosceles laeta will spread in the next few years.”

Spider bite poison: Rare in Germany

Around 450 people die each year from bites by the Chilean relatives of the European brown violin spider, such as the MDR Chilean jacks quoted. A look at the annual report of the poison emergency hotline of the Rechts der Isar Clinic in Munich (2021) shows how rare poisonings as a result of spider bites are in Germany: “We received 95 inquiries about sting and bite injuries after contact with insects, ticks, spiders and snakes “.

The three most venomous spiders in the world:

Brazilian wandering spider

The Black Widow

Chilean angle spider

However, these figures only refer to children up to the age of 14. In adults and young people, the incidents are so rare that they are not listed separately. For comparison: among those over 18 alone, 6,603 calls were due to possible poisoning with medication.

Serious consequences in the event of a bite: Simple routine also protects in dangerous areas

Although a bite from a Chilean angle spider seems unlikely, if it does happen, the consequences can be serious. A report of German medical journal however gives hope. A quick injection of an anti-venom can prevent the skin from rotting after a bite.

Loxosceles laeta Loxosceles rufescens Body length: both sexes reach 9 to 12 mm Females reach up to 9.0 mm, males 7.5 mm Forebody: Light yellow to orange or reddish brown orange-brown Abdomen: Gray to white, covered with black hairs Gray to tan Source: Spider encyclopedia of the ARACHNOLOGICAL SOCIETY EV

Of course, the best protection for your health is not to be bitten in the first place. The most common bites occur while sleeping or getting dressed, like the MDR writes. Here the Chilean and European spiders are similar, as seen in the research report “Spider Bites of Medical Importance in the Mediterranean: Misdiagnosis, Clinical Features, and Treatment,” published in the National Library of Micine was published.

If you want to be on the safe side, you should shake out bed linen, clothing and shoes before physical contact. In South and Central American countries, where there are more poisonous animals, this is already part of everyday life. Dark corners should also be cleaned regularly, as the spider likes to stay there. (Lucas Maier)