Club América qualified as sub-leader of the general table in the regular phase of the Clausura 2024 tournament, adding 34 points, so the coaching staff led by Fernando Ortiz He is working while waiting to meet his rival in the Liguilla and take revenge from the last tournament where they were eliminated by Toluca.
But while that is happening, a question has arisen about the current physical condition of one of the best players on the team, the American Alexander Zendejas who has not been 100% in recent days.
During the last match of the regular season where the Eagles visited the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, the winger presented a physical problem that prevented him from finishing the entire match and had to be substituted, which set off alarm bells in the coaching staff a few days to start their participation in the quarterfinals.
However, according to the information shared by the journalist Julio Ibanezthe injury he suffered Alexander Zendejas It is not severe, since it is a slight discomfort in the right leg, so these days (until the quarterfinals) will be beneficial for the player to fully recover and be able to start the ‘Fiesta Grande’ .
In this way, the azulcrema team will be able to count on the services of Alexander Zendejas for the first leg of the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals, scheduled for Wednesday, May 10. Therefore, the American will not participate in the friendly against the Alebrijes from Oaxaca that the team has stipulated so as not to lose rhythm prior to the Liguilla.
