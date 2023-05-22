It has sold 10 million units in three days, turned the digital world upside down and there are many voices that already proclaim it as the best game in history, but is it really that good? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Let’s see.

In 2017 it came to the market The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which revolutionized Nintendo’s quintessential adventure saga and became, on its own merits, one of the few games truly a candidate for the best game in history. Broadly speaking, the great revolution of the adventure with respect to other installments was that the hero Link changed the traditional dungeon system for an open world in which he left us complete freedom to complete the adventure. The artistic section and the story had more weight than in other installments of the saga, but what was really revolutionary was that change towards the open world. But there are many open worlds, and in many video games. This one was special.

Broadly speaking, games can be linear or open world. Linear gameplay is the one that sends the player from point A to point B, while open world is the one that allows the player to experiment. The narration in the former is classic, like in a book or a movie: one-way artifacts that tell you a story. In good open world games, however, the narrative becomes emergent, since it is the actions of the player himself that are cementing the story itself, which often branches out. If the video game is the most altruistic creative format, since it turns the user into a co-creator, the best open world games sublimate that experience. A classic example is the Grand Theft Auto, in which the player can do the missions to follow the story that is already written… but can also spend time driving, robbing shops or walking around the map; In short, you can simply dedicate yourself to interacting with the different simulation systems that the game offers. That is to say: writing his own story.

in 2017 Breath of the WildSomehow, he surpassed these two concepts by merging them. Perhaps the key to that game resided in something as simple to think about as complex to carry out: treating the entire world as if it were a dungeon. That is to say, in the gigantic world of Hyrule, the plains or mountains did not accumulate with no other intention than to expand the map, as happens in so many other games that leave the player free, but rather each orographic element, each point on the map, I had a why. It was not made explicit (no character needed to tell you where to go) because in every corner of the world something caught the player’s attention: a tower, something shiny on top of a hill, one of the 120 temples that contained a test. But, and here’s the key, when going to that point that caught their attention the player was faced with characters, specific enemies, collectibles or other challenges that were not distributed randomly but placed there by the mastermind of a designer who, in the shadow controlled the gaming experience.

outside was a sandbox (a sandbox, like those of small children, the slang word for games that let you play them however you want) but inside, when playing it, one felt that all that freedom was bridled to offer a deeper experience. The game allowed you to play it however you wanted, but it turns out that, in the end, the vast majority of players had a similar experience. As if that were not enough, to the perfect mechanical framework the game added an artistic and sound section (reminiscent of Joe Hisaishi from Studio Ghibli) that was simply perfect and a very tight difficulty and duration to build a unique experience.

And now comes its sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And the question is whether the wait has been worth it.

A ToTK moment.

The waiting thing is not trivial. Six years is a long time for a game that uses the same technical foundation as the previous one and that reuses the designs and much of the mapping. At least, that’s what was said before his departure. Once it’s out, everything has changed.

Everything works, everything is organic, the controls are intuitive; the characters, dozens of them, contribute their grain of sand to the common puzzle; the story, which recovers the figure of the villain par excellence, Ganondorf, becomes, although fragmentary, more complex, more interesting; The map (which is multiplied almost threefold by adding two vertical layers: dozens of floating islands and an intraterraneal world) feels more alive than ever, more reactive, inviting us better than in any other game to explore it, not out of obligation, but out of devotion. : I want to go there, explore this cave, get to know that city or cross the sea because I know that they are not decorations, because I know that it will be worth it, that it will enrich the experience.

It is not something that does not happen in other arts when we talk about the marriage between substance and form: a novel can tell a good story, but it will only be a great novel if it tells it well, if it has unforgettable prose. The prose of Zelda (the prose of any video game) is its mechanics and the game feel, what it feels like to be playing it; and the ones in this game are second to none. It bears repeating: the prose in this game is second to none. The new mechanics (briefly: welding pieces to build artifacts, breaching ceilings, crafting new weapons at will) multiply the possibilities of the game to infinity, and it’s not an exaggeration. Each one of the new temples (there are 152) that exist in the world constitute a perfect puzzle, a first level intellectual challenge that we must solve as best we like with the elements at our disposal. These levels, closed, exemplify and summarize better than anything the previously exposed philosophy of the game about shadow supervision: do what you want, but within the space that I have thought for you.

The previous installment felt like going to the movies in the forties and suddenly showing, for example, The Godfather: something several decades ahead, that opens up unexplored paths, that handles all registers to the highest degree, that converts aesthetic rigidity into formal freedom. And that, in addition, it is a joy. Elden Ringthe best game of 2022, absorbed the lessons of the previous one Zelda and took them a step further. And now Tears of the Kingdom take some lessons from Elden Ring (the underground world parallel to that of the surface), in what is the verification that videogames are dialoguing objects, that influence each other in the mechanical, visual, plot section and, also, in the design of the levels. The video game, as a cultural artifact, is a living entity that evolves; and this Zelda, too, is the confirmation of it. And perhaps the highest level of him.

We said in its day that the video game is the means of communication that can transmit fear more and better (more than movies, more than novels). Now we can say without a doubt that it is also the medium that best conveys the adventure. The feeling of adventurous fulfillment is crystallized here better than anywhere else: the threat of monsters, the challenges of the dungeons, the danger that hangs over the world, but also the dazzling landscapes, the soft grass swaying in the wind, exploration, total freedom; everything fits in this new Zelda.

All games can aspire to be the best game ever, why not. But the best games in history would like to aspire to be Tears of the Kingdom. The game that, it is soon said, does everything, makes everything easy, and does everything well.

A fight in the new ‘Zelda’.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.