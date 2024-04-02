Recently the readers of the Game Informer magazine had the opportunity to vote to decide which in their opinion is the best game ever. The voting was tied to a kind of knockout tournament from which he emerged the winner The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time . A few years ago, more precisely in 2018, a similar tournament organized by the same magazine gave victory to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Which could already make us wonder how The Witcher 3 was the best at the time given that Ocarina of Time was already available and, vice versa, how the latter managed to win today against the winner at the time. The best game of all time does it change depending on the mood of the public?

Criteria

You have lost your crown, dear Geralt

With this we absolutely do not want to diminish the timeless masterpiece that is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a very important title for the history of video games, rightly remembered by anyone who has played it and cited as a turning point. At the same time and for the same reasons we don't want to blame The Witcher 3, which certainly doesn't deserve biased criticism.

The point is clearly another: when trying to draw up a ranking of this kind, the name or names inserted should not be so important, but rather the explanation of the criteria adopted for selection. The margin of error would always be very wide, but at least the reader would know why a game was placed in a certain position and could go into the merits.

For example, recently the magazine Retro Gamer drew up its ranking of the 100 most influential games of all time, placing in first position Tetris. Instead of just leaving the name there, he also gave reasons for the decision. Now, this is a questionable choice, of course, but it is motivated, so at least we know the point of view of those who decided that Tetris should be ahead of everyone. Paradoxically, a selection made in this way is more valuable than one based on 200,000 votes like that of Game Informer, where on the one hand we have a choice that we can discuss in the terms from which it was born, while on the other the result of a managed vote as if it were stadium cheering applied to video games, disguised as democracy, of which we only know the number of voters and nothing else.

Of course, from the votes we can deduce that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is very loved, which is certainly an indication, but it is something very different from having to try to define which was the best game of all time, or the most relevant, or the most influential.