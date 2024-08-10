On August 10, 2024, Shrek fans were shocked to read about the alleged arrest of Alfonso Obregón, a Mexican voice actor who for years has given voice to this grumpy ogre, and who casts a shadow of doubt on the future Shrek 5.

According to reporter Carlos Jiménez, this artist was arrested at the Mexico City International Airport or AICM on Saturday morning by agents of the Investigative Police.

Information about Obregón’s arrest was shared by Jiménez on his Twitter account, @c4jimenez. The preliminary report indicates that the authorities acted after the issuance of an arrest warrant against the actor.

This is due to a complaint from one of his students who accuses him of abuse against her. So the law enforcement agencies proceeded accordingly. At least this for the moment casts doubt on his participation in Shrek 5.

The dubbing process into other languages ​​of Shrek 5 has not yet started, as this film is in the production stage. According to the plan, its release will be on July 1, 2026 in the United States.

It is thus left up in the air whether Alfonso Obregón will reprise this iconic role or not. Other roles played by this actor include Kakashi Hatake in NarutoBugs Bunny — from 1996 to 1998 and in 2021 — and Marty in Madagascar.

Obregón is one of the most respected actors in the Mexican dubbing industry. So far, the Investigative Police, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, has not issued any statement.

This police force usually shares its arrests on its Twitter account @PDI_FGJCDMX. We are waiting for confirmation of the information. But if it is true, it is possible that Alfonso Obregón in Shrek 5.

