Wagner group against Putin: Mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin accuses the Kremlin of planning a tactical nuclear strike on the Belgorod region.

Belgorod – The dispute between the Wagner group and the Kremlin is getting worse and worse. Just recently, Russian soldiers are said to have shot at the mercenaries in Bakhmut. The private army then captured a Russian lieutenant colonel who is blamed for the attack. Now Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin speculates that Russia could plan a tactical nuclear strike on its own Belgorod region.

In a video interview with the Telegram channel Donbass Today he said: “I’m afraid they are toying with the idea of ​​dropping a small atomic bomb on their own territory. It’s scary to throw them into foreign territory, but we can hit our own to show how sick and psychotic we are.” armed forces from the Ukraine will be occupied.

Prigozhin threatens: The Wagner group could turn against the Kremlin in the Ukraine war

The American news portal Newsweek also reports that Prigozhin in the interview told the Ministry of Defense in Moscow also issued an ultimatum. So he hinted his troops against Wladimir Putin to be directed if the required replenishment of ammunition is still missing. So it could be that he personally went to the ministry with the Wagner group to request new projectiles and rockets. He has long accused the Russian leadership of deliberately refusing supplies to the mercenaries.

On Monday (June 5), the Free Russia Legion, which Battles in the Belgorod region of Russia had started, Prigozhin an offer. So they wanted to exchange a captured Wagner mercenary for the Russian lieutenant colonel. According to the Wagner boss, the detainee was not a prisoner of war, so trading was not possible. Prigozhin also added: "The Wagner group does not swap Russians for Russians."