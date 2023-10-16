Time of great changes in international cycling. He Jumbo Vismagreat dominator of this season with victory in the three grand tours, will change its name and will be called Visma-Lease a Bike starting next season, The specialized site reported this Monday Wielerflits.

It may be of interest to you: Sebastián Molano, spectacular in the Tour of Guangxi: wins vibrant stage in the sprint

This name change is due to the withdrawal of the main sponsor, the Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo, whose new leaders have changed their marketing strategy.

Your future sponsor, Lease a Bike, is a Belgian company that offers companies a fleet of rental bicycles for their workers. This company It operates mainly in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Read here: Tragedy: cyclist dies after being run over and driver’s examination yields shocking results

Primoz Roglic (left), Sepp Kuss (center) and Jonas Vingegaard.

Last year of Jumbo Visma

Jumbo Visma had a dream 2023 seasonwith victory in the three main stage events: the Slovenian Primoz Roglic won the Giro d’Italia, the danish Jonas Vingegaard the Tour de France and the American Sepp Kuss the Tour of Spain.

It also has three riders among the top five classified in the International Cycling Union (UCI) ranking: Vingegaard is second behind the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, Roglic is third and the Belgian Wout van Aert is fifth.

Also: Harold Tejada shines in the Tour of Turkey: he took a place on the podium

Primoz Roglic leaves

The name change will not be the only novelty for 2024, since Roglic will leave the team after signing for Bora. Doubts about Jumbo’s future sparked rumors in recent weeks about a possible merger with another of the most powerful formations in the peloton, Soudal Quick-Step, although both parties rejected this union.

SPORTS

With information from AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO