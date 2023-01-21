The patasalada saga of corruption and impunity will open a new chapter in February, according to statements by the Superior State Audit Office and the municipal presidency of the port, who will lead a process of auditing the municipal public accounts corresponding to 2022. That tumultuous year that witnessed countless scandals such as the drainage crisis, the hydraulic stops, the closure of works on the Paseo del Centenario, the international trips of the mayor and other officials, the second fall of the El Quelite bridge, and of course, the very famous lights of Azteca Lighting that led to the informal dismissal of “Chemist” Benítez.

Following the reaction of some councilors, the media, and particularly the citizenry, several criminal and administrative complaints have been filed, seeking to take action against the willful waste, ineptitude and subsequent impunity that has resulted. However, the entry of the former mayor to the state secretary of tourism and the delay of the competent authorities in the matter, created a pessimistic atmosphere among those who still seek justice in the port.

The Superior State Audit now he has the enormous task of overseeing this chaos in a context of political interests, scrutiny of the media and the demands of society, so that a concrete conclusion to this story is complex and increasingly improbable. This process will define if our institutions are ornamental or competent, if the people of the port will see the justice they deserve, and will determine if the law reigns in Sinaloa or if it has finally been usurped by despotism.

What will come of all this? Will the Audit have the will to do justice or comply with the formality? Will the law be applied or will they have the nerve to absolve the municipality? Let us remember that silence is complicit, civil society must not allow abuses to be forgotten, nor must it stop demanding justice, action and responses from the authorities. Allowing those responsible to go unpunished, or to only be given a slight slap on the wrist, would be a sin and a very dangerous precedent for the future. No more cynicism, no more abandonment, no more waste, the law must apply. Mazatlan deserves justice!